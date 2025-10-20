PostsNews

Lawyer couple go LinkedIn viral with case law-themed marriage announcement

By Ryan Scott on

Dove v Crombleholme [2025] 1 LMR 1010


A barrister–solicitor power couple have gone viral on LinkedIn after their unusual declaration of love.

John Dove, a criminal barrister at Charterhouse Chambers in Liverpool, and Hayley Crombleholme, a property litigation solicitor turned full-time business director, tied the knot on 10 October.

Announcing their marriage to the world in the style of a courtroom judgment — complete with citations, closing remarks, and a no-appeals clause — the case, titled Dove v Crombleholme [2025] 1 LMR 1010, has racked up over 2,000 reactions from amused members of the legal community.

“After a carefully negotiated engagement period, the parties are delighted to confirm that a final settlement has been reached, and enforced, in the form of marriage!” John wrote on LinkedIn

Marriage announcement

It’s not the first time the pair have gone viral. Back in November last year, John announced their engagement in similar courtroom style.

Engagement announcement

The marriage announcement has drawn congratulations and well wishes from across the legal community, with many praising the pair for delivering a rare example of a positive LinkedIn update.

All that’s left is to wish the newlyweds a very happy honeymoot (do you see what I did there?).

Trumpton KC

Oh no! It’s that Liverpool sense of humour again!

Is he “Scouser of Counsel”?

Scouser of Counsel

Alas not.

My sense of humour is inferior to his, though I wish them both all the best!

😁

Anon

I find these pretty cringe

