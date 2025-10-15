Mills & Reeve retains 92% autumn NQ solicitors

23 out of 25
Mills & Reeve has unveiled an autumn retention rate of 92%, with 23 of its 25 final-seat trainees staying on.
Those staying will join a range of departments, with the largest group heading to the outfit’s corporate & commercial Team. The remainder will be split across a number of practice areas: real estate, employment, insurance disputes, regulatory, public & commercial disputes, private client and family.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that Mills & Reeve typically recruits 30 trainees each year. NQs in London can expect a salary of £84,000, whilst the regional salaries in Cambridge, Bimingham, Leeds, Manchester and Norwich sit at £63,000.
Trainee retention rates round-up 🤝
(scroll right if using 📱)
|Firm
|Trainees
|Retained
|Retention Rate
|NQ Destinations
|Wedlake Bell
|8
|8
|100%
|2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
|Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
|31
|29
|94%
|Undisclosed
|Mills & Reeve
|25
|23
|92%
|8 to corporate & commercial; 4 to real estate; 4 to employment; 2 to insurance disputes; 2 to private client; 2 to regulatory, public & commercial disputes; 1 to family
|Irwin Mitchell
|53
|48
|91%
|14 to business services group; 12 to medical negligence; 9 to court of protection & public law & human rights; 8 to private client group; 4 to personal injury; 1 to general counsel
|RPC
|18
|16
|89%
|6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
|Watson Farley & Williams
|18
|16
|89%
|5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
|Mishcon de Reya
|30
|26
|87%
|Undisclosed
|Clifford Chance
|57
|49
|86%
|Undisclosed
|Macfarlanes
|28
|24
|86%
|Undisclosed
|White & Case
|22
|19
|86%
|Capital Markets, Construction, Debt Finance, Financial Restructuring & Insolvency, International Arbitration, Mergers & Acquisitions, Project Development & Finance, and White Collar. Two trainees join the Firm’s offices in Singapore and Helsinki.
|Baker McKenzie
|20
|17
|85%
|4 to disputes; 3 to employment; 2 each to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure; 1 each to corporate finance, corporate private equity, intellectual property, and financial services regulatory; 2 to antitrust & competition
|Lewis Silkin
|6
|5
|83%
|2 to employment; 1 each to IP, corporate, and digital, creative & commerce
|Linklaters
|40
|33
|83%
|Undisclosed
|Shoosmiths
|42
|34
|81%
|13 to corporate & banking; 6 to people & reward; 4 to litigation; 4 to commercial; 4 to real estate; 3 other/undisclosed — Office split: 8 London; 7 Manchester; 6 Birmingham; 2 Reading; 3 Solent; 2 Leeds; 2 Belfast; 2 Thames Valley; 1 Glasgow; 1 Milton Keynes
|Bird & Bird
|20
|15
|75%
|5 to commercial; 5 to IP; 2 to disputes; 2 to corporate; 1 to employment
|Pinsent Masons
|71
|52
|73%
|19 to finance & projects; 13 to transactional; 10 to property; 10 to risk advisory
|A&O Shearman
|54
|37
|69%
|Undisclosed
|Eversheds Sutherland
|52
|35
|67%
|Corporate Finance, Commercial Advisory, Litigation & Dispute Management, Employment, Labor & Pensions, and Real Estate.
|Hogan Lovells
|24
|16 (1 on FTC)
|67%/63%
|9 (10 including FTC) to corporate & finance; 4 to global regulatory & IP; 2 to litigation, arbitration & employment
|Withers
|14
|9
|65%
|Undisclosed
