Mills & Reeve retains 92% autumn NQ solicitors

By Julia Szaniszlo on

23 out of 25


Mills & Reeve has unveiled an autumn retention rate of 92%, with 23 of its 25 final-seat trainees staying on.

Those staying will join a range of departments, with the largest group heading to the outfit’s corporate & commercial Team. The remainder will be split across a number of practice areas: real estate, employment, insurance disputes, regulatory, public & commercial disputes, private client and family.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that Mills & Reeve typically recruits 30 trainees each year. NQs in London can expect a salary of £84,000, whilst the regional salaries in Cambridge, Bimingham, Leeds, Manchester and Norwich sit at £63,000.

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 31 29 94% Undisclosed
Mills & Reeve 25 23 92% 8 to corporate & commercial; 4 to real estate; 4 to employment; 2 to insurance disputes; 2 to private client; 2 to regulatory, public & commercial disputes; 1 to family
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to business services group; 12 to medical negligence; 9 to court of protection & public law & human rights; 8 to private client group; 4 to personal injury; 1 to general counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Mishcon de Reya 30 26 87% Undisclosed
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
White & Case 22 19 86% Capital Markets, Construction, Debt Finance, Financial Restructuring & Insolvency, International Arbitration, Mergers & Acquisitions, Project Development & Finance, and White Collar. Two trainees join the Firm’s offices in Singapore and Helsinki.
Baker McKenzie 20 17 85% 4 to disputes; 3 to employment; 2 each to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure; 1 each to corporate finance, corporate private equity, intellectual property, and financial services regulatory; 2 to antitrust & competition
Lewis Silkin 6 5 83% 2 to employment; 1 each to IP, corporate, and digital, creative & commerce
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
Shoosmiths 42 34 81% 13 to corporate & banking; 6 to people & reward; 4 to litigation; 4 to commercial; 4 to real estate; 3 other/undisclosed — Office split: 8 London; 7 Manchester; 6 Birmingham; 2 Reading; 3 Solent; 2 Leeds; 2 Belfast; 2 Thames Valley; 1 Glasgow; 1 Milton Keynes
Bird & Bird 20 15 75% 5 to commercial; 5 to IP; 2 to disputes; 2 to corporate; 1 to employment
Pinsent Masons 71 52 73% 19 to finance & projects; 13 to transactional; 10 to property; 10 to risk advisory
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Eversheds Sutherland 52 35 67% Corporate Finance, Commercial Advisory, Litigation & Dispute Management, Employment, Labor & Pensions, and Real Estate.
Hogan Lovells 24 16 (1 on FTC) 67%/63% 9 (10 including FTC) to corporate & finance; 4 to global regulatory & IP; 2 to litigation, arbitration & employment
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

