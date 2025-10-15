Mills & Reeve retains 92% autumn NQ solicitors

23 out of 25



Mills & Reeve has unveiled an autumn retention rate of 92%, with 23 of its 25 final-seat trainees staying on.

Those staying will join a range of departments, with the largest group heading to the outfit’s corporate & commercial Team. The remainder will be split across a number of practice areas: real estate, employment, insurance disputes, regulatory, public & commercial disputes, private client and family.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that Mills & Reeve typically recruits 30 trainees each year. NQs in London can expect a salary of £84,000, whilst the regional salaries in Cambridge, Bimingham, Leeds, Manchester and Norwich sit at £63,000.

