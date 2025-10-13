Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



‘Lawyers are like footballers but with no transfer window’: What Neel Sachdev wants at Paul Weiss [Financial News]

Letter: Tackling the lack of Black talent in the legal system [The Guardian]

Woman dropped sex assault case after years of court delays [BBC News]

Judge scolds Prince Harry’s lawyers in case against Daily Mail [The Telegraph] (£)

Scores of MEPs hold side jobs in sectors where they steer EU laws [Financial Times] (£)

Why Jenrick is right to judge the judges [The Critic]

Private equity overcomes California hurdle to expansion in US legal market [Financial Times] (£)

BBC ‘pauses’ transgender diversity training after Supreme Court ruling [The Telegraph] (£)

Former Blackburn lawyer has tribunal hearing date set [Lancashire Telegraph]

“Good and all, but there are discrepancies which makes it hard to compare, like-for-like. Weightmans (salary) is London (lot lower in the regions), Addleshaw Goddard is Manchester/Leeds.” [Legal Cheek comments]

