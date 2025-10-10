PostsAnalysis

Revealed: How much top law firms pay solicitor apprentices — with starting salaries of up to £33k straight from school

Legal Cheek has unveiled an exclusive round-up of solicitor apprentice salaries at the UK’s top law firms — with some apprentices earning up to £33,000 straight out of school!

Drawing on data from 40 leading law firms featured in the 2026 Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List, we’ve broken down the first-year salaries for new recruits. It’s also worth noting that some firms offer sign-on bonuses of up to £5,000 to support school leavers as they transition from student life to starting out as apprentices.

Solicitor apprenticeships — not to be confused with graduate solicitors apprenticeships — typically span six years, during which rookies earn the salaries listed below while completing a fully funded law degree and the SQE. The usual set-up sees one day a week spent at uni and the other four with their firm. Salaries rise as apprentices progress through the programme, with those in years five and six usually pulling in the same trainee rates as their training contract counterparts.

You can view all of our salary data on our 2026 Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List.

How much will I earn as a first-year apprentice? 💷

Law firm Starting salary
Weil Gotshal & Manges £33,000
A&O Shearman £32,000
Linklaters £32,000
White & Case £32,000
CMS £30,000
Hogan Lovells £30,000
Stephenson Harwood £30,000
Mishcon de Reya £29,000
Simmons & Simmons £29,000
Wedlake Bell £29,000
Dentons £28,500
Osborne Clarke £28,500
Pinsent Masons £28,350
Ashurst £28,000
Freshfields £28,000
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer £28,000
Mayer Brown £28,000
Norton Rose Fulbright £28,000
Slaughter and May £28,000
Taylor Wessing £28,000
Bates Wells £27,400
Lewis Silkin £27,000
Gowling WlG £26,500
Reed Smith £26,500
Bird & Bird £26,000
Watson Farley & Williams £26,000
DWF £25,640
Farrer & Co £25,500
Kennedys £25,500
Bristows £25,250
Weightmans £25,207
Burges Salmon £25,000
Cripps £25,000
RPC £25,000
Michelmores £23,000
Addleshaw Goddard £22,000
Shoosmiths £22,000
Foot Anstey £21,500
Womble Bond Dickinson £21,480
Bevan Brittan Undisclosed
