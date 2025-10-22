Reed Smith opens in Riyadh after securing Saudi licence

Another big legal player plants flag in Kingdom

Reed Smith has opened an office in Riyadh, having received its licence to operate in Saudi Arabia from the country’s Ministry of Justice.

The new base marks the firm’s third office in the Middle East, joining long-standing outposts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and brings its total office count to 34. Reed Smith first established a presence in the region in 1978.

The move follows a wave of other major law firms opening in Saudi in recent years, after changes to the Kingdom’s code of law practice in early 2023 made it possible for foreign firms to apply directly to the Ministry of Justice for a licence to operate. Previously, international outfits could only work in the Kingdom through associations with local firms.

Reed Smith’s new Riyadh team comprises three new lawyers from local firm Mahassni & Co., with Gregor Pryor, the firm’s Europe and Middle East managing partner, seconded from London to head the new outpost and ensure a smooth integration with firm’s wider network of offices.

Global managing partner Casey Ryan said:

“For more than 45 years, we have proudly partnered with clients across the Middle East, and we are committed to further strengthening our presence in this dynamic and rapidly evolving region. The relocation of one of our senior management team members to work in the Kingdom and build our capability underscores our commitment to be a leading force in this fast-growing legal market.”

The Riyadh opening continues Reed Smith’s recent growth streak, following new offices in Atlanta (January) and Denver (February). So far in 2025, the firm has added over 125 new lawyers, bringing its Middle East headcount to more than 25, including seven partners.