Thinking about a solicitor apprenticeship? Your go-to guide to life at 40 top law firms is here — including what they pay school-leavers

Legal Cheek’s Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List: refreshed for 2026



Legal Cheek has unveiled its new 2026 Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List, offering aspiring apprentices an unrivalled look at life inside 40 of the UK’s leading law firms. Check it out!

From Magic Circle heavyweights and UK-based global players to top national and specialist outfits, the refreshed guide for the 2026 recruitment year provides a comprehensive snapshot of solicitor apprenticeships across the City and beyond.

The interactive tool allows sixth formers and school leavers to compare on key factors such as apprenticeship numbers, salary and office locations where apprenticeships are offered. Each profile also comes complete with the exclusive Legal Cheek View — featuring insights from current apprentices to give school-leavers an authentic overview of the apprentice experience.

Alongside practical information on pay, structure and study support, the Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List covers how firms manage LLB and SQE studies, what office culture looks like, and crucial dates for applications, insight days, and recruitment events.

The new guide complements Legal Cheek’s recently updated 2026 Firms Most List, designed for graduates eyeing training contracts, and cements Legal Cheek as the go-to resource for anyone exploring the solicitor career pathway.

Thinking about a solicitor apprenticeship? Legal Cheek is running two free virtual events for Year 12 and 13 students to help you get ahead:

• Thursday 27 November 2025 — Solicitor Apprenticeship Application Masterclass

• Tuesday 13 January 2026 — What to Expect on a Solicitor Apprenticeship

Don’t miss your chance to hear from experts and current apprentices from 24 leading law firms — and get practical tips for your journey. 👉 Sign up now to secure your place!