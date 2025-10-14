Top legal bodies accuse politicians of ‘irresponsible and dangerous’ attacks on lawyers

‘Rising tide of intimidation’



The UK’s leading legal bodies have accused politicians of using “irresponsible and dangerous” language that is putting lawyers and judges at risk.

In a rare joint statement, the Bar Council of England and Wales, the Law Society of England and Wales, the Law Society of Scotland, the Faculty of Advocates, the Bar of Northern Ireland and the Law Society of Northern Ireland — representing more than 250,000 lawyers — warned of a “rising tide of intimidation” against those who uphold the rule of law.

“Legal professionals have been vilified and targeted simply for doing their job,” the groups said. “Politically motivated attacks on the legal profession are irresponsible and dangerous. They weaken public trust and confidence in the rule of law and erode the very foundations of justice that underpin fairness and democracy.”

The statement comes amid growing concern about rhetoric from some MPs and ministers towards lawyers representing asylum seekers and other politically sensitive clients.

The bodies stressed that “lawyers are not their clients”, warning that attempts to conflate the two have contributed to harassment and violence.

“Barristers, solicitors and judges have been subjected to violence, death threats and rape threats,” they continued. “Some have faced threats to their family members. We have repeatedly seen law firms and offices be set upon by protestors.”

The statement stressed that the independence of the judiciary is central to democracy and that lawyers must be free to act for their clients “without fear or favour”. It also reminded politicians that “nobody is above the law, including politicians. Nobody is beneath the law’s protections.”

Last year, numerous law firms were placed on high alert after being identified on the social messaging platform Telegram as potential targets by rioters during the summer riots that swept across UK cities, due to their involvement in immigration work.

Read the joint statement in full below:

“The Bar Council of England and Wales, the Law Society of England and Wales, the Law Society of Scotland, the Faculty of Advocates, the Bar of Northern Ireland and the Law Society of Northern Ireland representing 250,000 lawyers have come together to express grave concern about the climate of increasing hostility towards lawyers and judges.

Legal professionals have been vilified and targeted simply for doing their job. The judiciary is independent from parliament and politicians, and lawyers represent their clients without fear or favour. Politicians have a responsibility to respect the role of judges in upholding the rule of law and interpreting legislation that has been agreed by parliament. Unlike politicians, members of the judiciary are expected to be strictly impartial when considering how the law should be applied. Lawyers must abide by their professional ethics code and ensure that people facing life changing legal problems get a fair hearing.

Politically motivated attacks on the legal profession are irresponsible and dangerous. They weaken public trust and confidence in the rule of law and erode the very foundations of justice that underpin fairness and democracy.

Barristers, solicitors and judges have been subjected to violence, death threats and rape threats. Some have faced threats to their family members. We have repeatedly seen law firms and offices be set upon by protestors. We are deeply disturbed by this rising tide of intimidation targeting those who serve our justice system and uphold democratic principles.

Lawyers should never suffer adverse consequences because they are identified with their clients or their clients’ causes. Lawyers are not their clients. Those who are unpopular or despised are still entitled to access the courts just as much as anyone else. Nobody is above the law, including politicians. Nobody is beneath the law’s protections.”