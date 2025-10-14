ULaw lecturer appointed Law Society president 

Mark Evans takes top role on Chancery Lane

A solicitor-turned-law lecturer has taken over the reins at the Law Society.

Mark Evans, who teaches land and real estate law at The University of Law’s Manchester and Chester campuses, has been appointed as the Society’s 181st president, following his elevation from vice president last week.

Evans, the third Welsh-born president of the Society, spent more than 28 years as a practising property and private client solicitor before moving into legal education.

He has been active in both regional and national Law Societies since 2010, serving as president of the Cheshire and North Wales Law Society in 2014 and later as chair of the Wales Committee. In 2015, he was elected to the Law Society of England and Wales as the council member for North Wales.

Commenting on his appointment, Evans said: “I am honoured to serve as Law Society president as we round out our bicentennial year. During my presidential year I look forward to championing the profession in England and Wales and demonstrating to the next generation that there is a place for them in the legal sector. I will also encourage our members to look to the future with aspiration, confidence and optimism”.

“As president, I will raise awareness of ‘legal deserts’ across England and Wales, where solicitor numbers are declining and communities are struggling to access legal advice and justice,” Evans continued. “To help address this, I want to highlight non-traditional routes into the profession and help to equip small and medium-sized law firms with the tools they need to ensure access to justice.”

Evans will be supported in his new role by litigation solicitor and vice president Brett Dixon, as well as by fellow lawyer and 100 Years Project founder Dana Denis-Smith, who serves as deputy vice president.