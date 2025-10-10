PostsNews

White & Case and Eversheds Sutherland reveal autumn trainee retention rates

By Julia Szaniszlo on

White & Case and Eversheds Sutherland have reported their latest trainee retention rates for autumn 2025.

White & Case is retaining 19 of its 22 trainees due to qualify this September, representing an 86% retention rate. Of these, 17 will join the firm’s London office, working across practice areas such as capital markets and international arbitration. The remaining two will take up roles in the firm’s Singapore and Helsinki offices.

The result is in line with W&C’s retention rate average of 83% between 2021 and 2025. The firm also retained 87% of qualifiers in March 2025.

Inigo Esteve, White & Case office executive partner in london, said:

“Trainee lawyers commencing their career at White & Case can expect to be part of a programme which challenges and nurtures their growth. Retaining top talent remains a priority for the Firm and we understand how important it is to set our trainees up for success in the legal profession — we do this by providing trainees with consistent support and opening the door to experiences advising international clients on their most significant cross-border matters.”

Meanwhile, Eversheds Sutherland has retained 35 of its 52 trainees, resulting in a retention rate of 67%. This marks a drop from the firm’s previous rate of 79% in both 2023 and 2024.

The latest score six trainees who qualified six months early in March using ‘time to count’ and have all secured roles at the firm, along with four who qualified through the solicitor apprenticeship pathway.

Six trainees chose not to apply for a role whilst two accepted offers at other firms during the application process. Nine applied but were unsuccessful in securing an NQ position.

Earlier this summer, Legal Cheek reported that the firm boosted pay for their London-based NQs to £110,000 — a 10% rise from the current £100,000.

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 31 29 94% Undisclosed
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to business services group; 12 to medical negligence; 9 to court of protection & public law & human rights; 8 to private client group; 4 to personal injury; 1 to general counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Mishcon de Reya 30 26 87% Undisclosed
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
White & Case 22 19 86% Capital Markets, Construction, Debt Finance, Financial Restructuring & Insolvency, International Arbitration, Mergers & Acquisitions, Project Development & Finance, and White Collar. Two trainees join the Firm’s offices in Singapore and Helsinki.
Baker McKenzie 20 17 85% 4 to disputes; 3 to employment; 2 each to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure; 1 each to corporate finance, corporate private equity, intellectual property, and financial services regulatory; 2 to antitrust & competition
Lewis Silkin 6 5 83% 2 to employment; 1 each to IP, corporate, and digital, creative & commerce
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
Shoosmiths 42 34 81% 13 to corporate & banking; 6 to people & reward; 4 to litigation; 4 to commercial; 4 to real estate; 3 other/undisclosed — Office split: 8 London; 7 Manchester; 6 Birmingham; 2 Reading; 3 Solent; 2 Leeds; 2 Belfast; 2 Thames Valley; 1 Glasgow; 1 Milton Keynes
Bird & Bird 20 15 75% 5 to commercial; 5 to IP; 2 to disputes; 2 to corporate; 1 to employment
Pinsent Masons 71 52 73% 19 to finance & projects; 13 to transactional; 10 to property; 10 to risk advisory
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Eversheds Sutherland 52 35 67% Corporate Finance, Commercial Advisory, Litigation & Dispute Management, Employment, Labor & Pensions, and Real Estate.
Hogan Lovells 24 16 (1 on FTC) 67%/63% 9 (10 including FTC) to corporate & finance; 4 to global regulatory & IP; 2 to litigation, arbitration & employment
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

