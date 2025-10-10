White & Case and Eversheds Sutherland reveal autumn trainee retention rates

86% and 67%



White & Case and Eversheds Sutherland have reported their latest trainee retention rates for autumn 2025.

White & Case is retaining 19 of its 22 trainees due to qualify this September, representing an 86% retention rate. Of these, 17 will join the firm’s London office, working across practice areas such as capital markets and international arbitration. The remaining two will take up roles in the firm’s Singapore and Helsinki offices.

The result is in line with W&C’s retention rate average of 83% between 2021 and 2025. The firm also retained 87% of qualifiers in March 2025.

Inigo Esteve, White & Case office executive partner in london, said:

“Trainee lawyers commencing their career at White & Case can expect to be part of a programme which challenges and nurtures their growth. Retaining top talent remains a priority for the Firm and we understand how important it is to set our trainees up for success in the legal profession — we do this by providing trainees with consistent support and opening the door to experiences advising international clients on their most significant cross-border matters.”

Meanwhile, Eversheds Sutherland has retained 35 of its 52 trainees, resulting in a retention rate of 67%. This marks a drop from the firm’s previous rate of 79% in both 2023 and 2024.

The latest score six trainees who qualified six months early in March using ‘time to count’ and have all secured roles at the firm, along with four who qualified through the solicitor apprenticeship pathway.

Six trainees chose not to apply for a role whilst two accepted offers at other firms during the application process. Nine applied but were unsuccessful in securing an NQ position.

Earlier this summer, Legal Cheek reported that the firm boosted pay for their London-based NQs to £110,000 — a 10% rise from the current £100,000.

Trainee retention rates round-up 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)