Eversheds and Pinsents boost NQ lawyer pay as more City firms join summer salary surge

£110k and £105k



Eversheds Sutherland and Pinsent Masons are the latest law firms to dish out pay rises to their newly qualified associates.

Eversheds has upped salaries for its London-based NQs to £110,000 — a 10% rise from the current £100,000.

Meanwhile, Pinsents has increased its London NQ salaries from £97,000 to £105,000, representing an 8% rise.

Both increases take effect from September.

In the regions, Pinsents also confirmed NQ rates will move from £63,000 to £66,500.

The pay boosts follow recent rises at Ashurst (£125,000 to £140,000), DLA Piper (£110,000 to £130,000), and CMS (£110,000 to £120,000).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Eversheds recruits around 50 trainees each year, while Pinsents takes on 60.