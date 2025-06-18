Eversheds and Pinsents boost NQ lawyer pay as more City firms join summer salary surge

£110k and £105k
Eversheds Sutherland and Pinsent Masons are the latest law firms to dish out pay rises to their newly qualified associates.
Eversheds has upped salaries for its London-based NQs to £110,000 — a 10% rise from the current £100,000.
Meanwhile, Pinsents has increased its London NQ salaries from £97,000 to £105,000, representing an 8% rise.
Both increases take effect from September.
In the regions, Pinsents also confirmed NQ rates will move from £63,000 to £66,500.
The pay boosts follow recent rises at Ashurst (£125,000 to £140,000), DLA Piper (£110,000 to £130,000), and CMS (£110,000 to £120,000).
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Eversheds recruits around 50 trainees each year, while Pinsents takes on 60.
RPC Associate
Not a sniff of a raise at RPC, as usual. Market rate is still £90k, right? Right?!
Reality check
The difference between £90k and £105k is only about 600 quid a month take home, ie not that much. Plus you probably clock off at 6 every day.
You can keep moaning about this on every single pay rise article or, if that extra 600 a month is worth it for you, you can vote with your feet and get a job elsewhere. The world doesn’t owe you a pay rise every year just because US firms with £3m PEP keep throwing money at their dead eyed zombie associates.