Eversheds and Pinsents boost NQ lawyer pay as more City firms join summer salary surge

£110k and £105k

Eversheds Sutherland and Pinsent Masons are the latest law firms to dish out pay rises to their newly qualified associates.

Eversheds has upped salaries for its London-based NQs to £110,000 — a 10% rise from the current £100,000.

Meanwhile, Pinsents has increased its London NQ salaries from £97,000 to £105,000, representing an 8% rise.

Both increases take effect from September.

In the regions, Pinsents also confirmed NQ rates will move from £63,000 to £66,500.

The pay boosts follow recent rises at Ashurst (£125,000 to £140,000), DLA Piper (£110,000 to £130,000), and CMS (£110,000 to £120,000).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Eversheds recruits around 50 trainees each year, while Pinsents takes on 60.

RPC Associate

Not a sniff of a raise at RPC, as usual. Market rate is still £90k, right? Right?!

Reality check

The difference between £90k and £105k is only about 600 quid a month take home, ie not that much. Plus you probably clock off at 6 every day.

You can keep moaning about this on every single pay rise article or, if that extra 600 a month is worth it for you, you can vote with your feet and get a job elsewhere. The world doesn’t owe you a pay rise every year just because US firms with £3m PEP keep throwing money at their dead eyed zombie associates.

Anonymous

Odds on AG being next????

anon

Have Eversheds got a regional increase?

Anon

AG announcement imminent, this week or next

Bolton

Genuinely can’t call it: AG’s tight-fistedness v their ‘strategy’ of paying more than pinsents and not a penny more.

Anon

Don’t work at AG but if I was to guess, they’ll go to 110k in London and 68k to 72k in the regions

former future trainee solicitor

award winning response

r slash uklaw

you sounds like a redditer

Hugh Jass

Spot on – enough to not be lowest paying, but not enough to attract / retain real talent.

NQ

SH, you’re next lol?!

O

Yep been hearing rumours that they’ll follow suit – wonder how much to

Kirkland NQ

I fell off my chair laughing at this being called a “surge”! I spent more than that on cigars last Friday evening.

Lol

Course you did mate ..have fun on the weekends doing DD

Kirkland NQ

The only DD I do is on which Lambo to buy next.

