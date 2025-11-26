PostsNews

Junior lawyer makes partner just 17 months after qualifying 

By Julia Szaniszlo on

Fast-track

Esme House, QualitySolicitors Parkinson Wright

A solicitor barely a year into her career has already stepped up to partnership.

Esme House, 27, reached the milestone at QualitySolicitors Parkinson Wright, where she now uses her legal skills to support victims of domestic abuse. House completed her law degree at the University of Worcester in 2021, achieving first-class honours, before going on to complete the LPC and LLM at The University of Law.

She undertook her training contract at Parkinson Wright and qualified as a solicitor in May 2024.

Now part of the firm’s family law department, she handles both public and private law cases, and says the ability to make a tangible difference in people’s lives is what motivates her work.

“I am overjoyed,” she said. “This is something I have aimed for since joining the firm, and it has been a real privilege to be made partner.”

House is the third graduate from her former university to reach partnership at the firm in recent years, following two others who stepped up last year.

“It’s not necessarily an easy career to have, but that makes it all the more special,” she said. “The law is ever-changing, so while it is challenging, you will never have the same day twice. You can always continue to develop your knowledge; there are endless opportunities to learn.”

House added that she is “passionate” about family law and intends to remain in the practice area long term. “It is an area of law where you are able to see the difference you make in people’s lives and that is something I have always aimed for with a career. I am looking forward to continuing my work at the firm and ensuring that we remain working closely with domestic abuse organisations to enable victims of domestic abuse to have access to the support and protection they need.”

Legal Cheek has previously reported on similar early-career milestones, including a City law firm promoting a 29-year-old to managing partner.

5 Comments

Oh my

my oh my oh my.

An intrigued 2 year PQE who barely feels ready to be qualified

Is this because they’re employee owned? Would be interesting to know the backstory to this…..

Anon

Does this undermine what it means to be a Partner?

Someone with expert knowledge, top rate technical skills, and a good leader / manager all of which are gained, in part, by experience.

Anon

How many partners have you worked with?!

John Baptist

Combination of 1) knows the right people, 2) probably excellent at her job, 3) business need, 4) not a big firm and so unlikely to happen if she was at a MC/Big Law as people like her can be found there, in droves.

