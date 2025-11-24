Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK’s big law firms risk losing talented staff over ‘unmanageable’ stress [Financial Times] (£)

Lawyer who painted £2.6m house black told to restore it to white [Telegraph] (£)

Lawyer wins restraining order against ‘fat-shaming’ ex-boyfriend [Telegraph] (£)

Call for stronger safeguards in cosmetic treatments law [BBC News]

How UK ban on Palestine Action became a legal battle over the right to protest [Financial Times] (£)

Uber hit with legal demands to halt use of AI-driven pay systems [The Guardian]

Judges need fewer powers, not more [The Spectator] (£)

How I got lawyer barred after a reader lost £500,000 in investment scam [This Is Money]

“Why employ a junior to work for a day drafting a contract when you can ask AI to draft it in 10 seconds and have a partner review it for 30 mins? Firms and juniors are going to have to seriously tackle the changes that are here.” [Legal Cheek comments]

