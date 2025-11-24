Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
UK’s big law firms risk losing talented staff over ‘unmanageable’ stress [Financial Times] (£)
Lawyer who painted £2.6m house black told to restore it to white [Telegraph] (£)
Lawyer wins restraining order against ‘fat-shaming’ ex-boyfriend [Telegraph] (£)
Call for stronger safeguards in cosmetic treatments law [BBC News]
How UK ban on Palestine Action became a legal battle over the right to protest [Financial Times] (£)
Uber hit with legal demands to halt use of AI-driven pay systems [The Guardian]
Judges need fewer powers, not more [The Spectator] (£)
How I got lawyer barred after a reader lost £500,000 in investment scam [This Is Money]
“Why employ a junior to work for a day drafting a contract when you can ask AI to draft it in 10 seconds and have a partner review it for 30 mins? Firms and juniors are going to have to seriously tackle the changes that are here.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Events this week 📅:
THIS AFTERNOON: Inside M&A: How regulation impacts global deals — with Sullivan & Cromwell [Apply Now]
TOMORROW: The Legal Cheek November Virtual Law Fair 2025 [Apply Now]
Join the conversation