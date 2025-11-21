Clifford Chance to cut 50 London support roles

AI reportedly to blame



Clifford Chance is set to cut around 50 back-office roles, with the Magic Circle firm reportedly citing AI as one of the reasons for the move.

The firm informed London-based support staff last month that around 50 jobs will be cut, with a further 35 roles set to change, according to the Financial Times (£).

Clifford Chance is reported to have told staff that increased use of AI and falling demand for certain business services contributed to the cuts. However, the firm declined to comment on these specific points when approached by Legal Cheek. The firm is also said to have highlighted the growing volume of work carried out in its business support hubs in Poland and India. Clifford Chance operates an additional support hub in Newcastle.

A spokesperson for the firm told Legal Cheek:

“In line with our strategy to strengthen our operations, we can confirm we are proposing changes to some of our London-based business professional functions. The proposed changes could see the creation of new roles, changes to the scope of roles, revised team structures and, in some cases, a reduction in roles.”

This follows other firms making similar tech-driven cuts, with BCLP reducing its global business services workforce by 8% earlier this year.