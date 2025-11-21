PostsNews

Clifford Chance to cut 50 London support roles

Avatar photo

By Julia Szaniszlo on

3

AI reportedly to blame


Clifford Chance is set to cut around 50 back-office roles, with the Magic Circle firm reportedly citing AI as one of the reasons for the move.

The firm informed London-based support staff last month that around 50 jobs will be cut, with a further 35 roles set to change, according to the Financial Times (£).

Clifford Chance is reported to have told staff that increased use of AI and falling demand for certain business services contributed to the cuts. However, the firm declined to comment on these specific points when approached by Legal Cheek. The firm is also said to have highlighted the growing volume of work carried out in its business support hubs in Poland and India. Clifford Chance operates an additional support hub in Newcastle.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

A spokesperson for the firm told Legal Cheek:

“In line with our strategy to strengthen our operations, we can confirm we are proposing changes to some of our London-based business professional functions. The proposed changes could see the creation of new roles, changes to the scope of roles, revised team structures and, in some cases, a reduction in roles.”

This follows other firms making similar tech-driven cuts, with BCLP reducing its global business services workforce by 8% earlier this year.

3 Comments

Doomer.

Riiiight sure sure mhmmm AI. This new stock market crash going to be wild. Hold on to your seats people.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Wigmore

Why employ a junior to work for a day drafting a contract when you can ask AI to draft it in 10 seconds and have a partner review it for 30 mins? Firms and juniors are going to have to seriously tackle the changes that are here.

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Failed partner

So it begins

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Clifford Chance unveils new logo

New look underscores commitment to 'creating advantage for clients', says MC firm

Sep 22 2025 3:37pm
29
news

Clifford Chance retains 49 of 57 qualifying trainees

86%

Aug 6 2025 8:51am
8
business man looking ้his shadow rich under money rain success concept vector
news

Clifford Chance revenue rises to £2.4 billion as profit per equity partner tops £2.1 million

Strong results fuelled by US growth

Jul 23 2025 11:23am
4