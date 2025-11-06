Solicitor General: Junior lawyers’ pro bono efforts inspire me

Writing exclusively for Legal Cheek, Solicitor General Ellie Reeves says Pro Bono Week is a reminder of what the legal profession does so well

Pro bono work is an essential part of the legal landscape and a cornerstone of our profession.

Almost half of all barristers did some pro bono work last year. For many solicitors and in-house lawyers, it’s a regular part of their working life — providing legal advice or representation to individuals, charities, or community groups.

They help people get access to justice regardless of financial circumstances.

And pro bono work not only benefits the recipient; it also helps lawyers broaden their skillset and experience, build wider networks with colleagues and communities, and deepen their sense of purpose by using their expertise to make a real impact on others.

Throughout my career, I have held pro bono work in the highest regard, and that is why Pro Bono Week is such an important week in the year — a time to reflect and consider what we, as lawyers, can do to support people in getting access to justice.

It is also a time to recognise and celebrate all the good things we do through pro bono — from big firms and chambers to small high-street practices.

Before I came into Parliament, I worked as an employment lawyer. I saw how a few hours of advice could completely change someone’s life — helping them keep their job, their home, or simply giving them the confidence to stand up for their rights.

And now, as an MP, I see the same in my own constituency. Local law centres and advice clinics rely on volunteer lawyers who give up evenings and weekends to help people who have nowhere else to turn. For those individuals, that support can mean everything.

As Solicitor General and Chair of the Pro Bono Committee, I will do my utmost to champion this work.

The Pro Bono Committee brings together dedicated legal professionals to share best practice and ideas about how to deliver better pro bono work.

The Committee does excellent work facilitating effective, collaborative, and coordinated pro bono projects to make improvements across the sector, and I look forward to hearing about the exciting initiatives being implemented across the public and private sectors when we next meet.

During this year’s Pro Bono Week, I had the chance to talk to lawyers at the very start of their careers about the importance and positive impact of pro bono. I was inspired by the remarkable initiatives many young lawyers are already undertaking, which reaffirmed for me just how deeply committed this next generation is to using their legal skills for the public good.

Undertaking pro bono work at the start of a legal career can be essential in building knowledge and experience, as well as developing legal, advocacy, and leadership skills.

There are so many ways that lawyers can volunteer — from law firms working with charities to provide specialist advice on welfare issues to assisting at a legal clinic.

Pro Bono Week is a reminder of what the profession already does so well — quietly, generously, and without fanfare.

I would like to thank lawyers across the country for their vital pro bono work, and I urge you, wherever you work and whatever stage you are at in your career, to get involved and deliver pro bono services — ensuring access to justice for all.

Ellie Reeves MP is the Solicitor General. Previously she was an employed barrister and partner at OH Parsons.