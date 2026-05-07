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Junior lawyer saves partner’s life with kidney donation after firm-wide email plea

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By Julia Szaniszlo on

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The pair had never spoken before

Bernie Citron and Hope Watson (Credit: Hope Watson)

A junior lawyer at a US firm has saved a partner’s life after donating her kidney following a firm-wide email appeal.

Bernie Citron, a partner at Thompson Coburn’s Chicago office, developed kidney disease in his 40s due to an autoimmune condition. His health deteriorated sharply in 2024 after a stroke, leaving him on dialysis seven nights a week and facing a five-year wait on the deceased donor list.

Speaking to Law360 (£), Citron said doctors informed him he was unlikely to survive the wait and he launched what he described to as a “marketing campaign” to find a living donor. He eventually turned to his firm, who gave the green light and encouraged Citron to send his plea to all 800 staff, not just lawyers.

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Junior lawyer Hope Watson, based in the firm’s Washington DC office, received the email in January 2025. Watson said she had been considering becoming a living donor since 2017, when she had learnt about the impact of dialysis on patients when staying with her aunt, who runs a health literacy non-profit. Ever since then she had been “planning to donate to the next person who came across my transom.”

She completed the donor questionnaire linked in the email, flew to Chicago for testing, and only told Citron once she was confirmed as a match.

The firm gave both lawyers — who had never spoken before — the time off needed for surgery and recovery. Watson’s kidney was successfully transplanted into Citron on 11 July 2025. Thompson Coburn has since donated $25,000 to the National Kidney Foundation in their honour.

The pair are now close friends. “We’ve developed this wonderful intergenerational friendship,” Watson said. “I consider him a very close friend and a member of my family.”

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Chess or checkers
Chess or checkers
16 hours ago

Smart move, now she knows she’s basically unsackable as the PR optics would be terrible for the firm

Last edited 16 hours ago by Chess or checkers
27
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mercido
mercido
12 hours ago
Reply to  Chess or checkers

yes she definitely did it for the optics

3
Reply
Shock emoji
Shock emoji
14 hours ago

Excuse me? The firm asked around on email? As if you don’t take enough time from their lives, now you want a kidney? Stop.

19
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Anon
Anon
12 hours ago

Oi bernie is lowkey a stylish geeza tho

2
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Jon
Jon
12 hours ago

You’d not, if you were asked to, to donate one of your balls, would you just because think you’d be unsackable, maybe you’d.

1
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Steven Kevin
Steven Kevin
11 hours ago
Reply to  Jon

You’d still have your sack but just one ball

6
Reply

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