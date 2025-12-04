PostsNews

Buttergate: Paul Weiss lawyers can eat butter — they just need to find it

‘Under the counter’ supplies revealed


US legal powerhouse Paul Weiss has clarified that it is not preventing its London lawyers from having butter in its plush in-house restaurant, despite an earlier report suggesting otherwise.

The firm recently unveiled its revamped Mayfair office with an eye-catching tour that showcased its in-house restaurant, dubbed ‘Air’ after the street it is based on. The sleek space serves everything from top-notch sushi to freshly pressed juices.

The FT toured the new offices and reported this week that, at first, they were told they couldn’t have butter with their toasted bagel because the firm apparently doesn’t serve it. Eventually, however, an “exception” was made and a butter-filled ramekin appeared.

Legal Cheek has since sought clarification on the firm’s stance on butter — investigative journalism at its finest — with a PW source confirming that “butter is indeed available, albeit kept under the counter.”

Secret spreadable aside, the firm does appear keen to ensure its lawyers eat well, with Sachdev drawing comparisons between PW lawyers and professional sportsmen and women.

“Would you [offer food or] have conditions that your athletes train and work in that were sub-optimal and not really assisting them in being the best?” he told the newspaper. “I think it’s no different in the world of lawyers.”

But it seems some of Paul Weiss’ lawyers are less worried about their waistlines.

When asked if there’s been any push-back on the healthy food, Sachdev says: “There’s definitely been, ‘Where’s the dessert? Where’s the bacon?’ and the answer is, ‘Nobody’s making you eat here’. We’re in the heart of Soho… if you want to go and have hamburgers every day, the door is not locked.”

Curious about how law firms feed their lawyers? Dive into our guide on firm canteens to discover who’s serving top-notch nosh and who’s dishing out dinners that belong back in the school cafeteria.

8 Comments

this is a HIGH PERFORMANCE JOB

Completely right. This is why I fast every day until 9 pm. Running on fumes focuses the mind. I then consume 140g of protein powder and crack on until dawn. Never more than 5 grams of carbs in sight. Lethargy is an evil and gluttony is a sin.

Reply Report comment
(27)(0)

ruby

“crack” being the operative word here

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Gas Supply Agreement

“I then consume 140g of protein powder and crack on until dawn.”

Bruh, more like blast amirite. All that pungent whey gas must make your office neighbour love you.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

this is a HIGH PERFORMANCE JOB

Partners don’t share offices.

Everything else you said is correct.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Holy Cow

It is apparently amazing butter if you can get hold of it. It’s milked in-house from two cows they keep in the basement called Paul and Weiss.

Reply Report comment
(31)(0)

Paul the Cow

I’m being held here against my will. Please alert the police/RSPCA

Reply Report comment
(29)(0)

Anna

Riveting stuff this.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Milking it

I can’t believe there’s not butter

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

