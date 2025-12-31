Don’t miss these upcoming student careers events featuring top law firms and chambers

2026 dates for your diary



Legal Cheek is kicking off 2026 with a host of virtual events for aspiring solicitors and barristers.

If you want to learn more about life as a tax lawyer, get insight into the latest commercial trends, receive expert guidance on submitting a standout pupillage application, or explore whether a solicitor apprenticeship could be the right route for you, Legal Cheek’s busy events schedule has you covered.

You can also explore our Key Deadlines Calendar, which highlights application deadlines and events from firms and chambers. For alerts straight to your phone, download the Legal Cheek app on iPhone or Android.

7th January: Tax and private capital: How tax considerations shape international transactions — with Travers Smith

Hear from leading Travers Smith lawyers who will discuss how tax law underpins some of the most sophisticated deals in the market and how international dynamics are shaping their work. The panel will also provide commercial insight into the current trends, regulatory changes, and investor behaviour influencing private capital transactions.

8th January: Commercial awareness trends for 2026: Cross-industry insights with Hill Dickinson

Lawyers from Hill Dickinson will share insights from across their diverse practice areas and give real life examples to illustrate how macro-economic themes have a direct impact on their work. They’ll also explain how they work together across the firm’s offices to drive growth.

12th January: Pupillage application masterclass — with Henderson, Keating, Landmark Chambers and The University of Law

You’ll be hearing from barristers from three leading chambers who successfully made their way through the hyper-competitive selection process to secure pupillage. The panel — from leading sets Henderson, Keating and Landmark Chambers — will share their experiences and advice on how to navigate the process of securing pupillage, alongside a ULaw careers expert.

13th January: Solicitor apprenticeship insight session and virtual fair — with 24 leading law firms

Solicitor apprentices at 12 leading law firms will share what to expect on a solicitor apprenticeship, in a series of short workshops covering the following topics: ‘Perception v reality’, ‘City living and social life’ and ‘Looking ahead to qualification’. There is then a virtual law fair with the firms.

14th January: Private wealth and the law — with Womble Bond Dickinson

The event will be led by Neil Long, head of Womble Bond Dickinson’s private capital team. He will outline both the transactional and contentious aspects of the team’s practice, share examples of recent high-profile matters, and offer advice to aspiring lawyers hoping to follow a similar path. He will be joined by private capital managing associates Michael Conway and Suzy Pawsey, alongside solicitors Grace McGuigan, Leila Snape and Lauren Hall.

22nd January: Start your legal career with SPARK — with Clifford Chance

This virtual event will explore Clifford Chance SPARK, the firm’s award-winning opportunity for exceptional first year law students on a three-year degree, second year law students on a four-year degree and penultimate year non-law students.

27th January: Secrets to Success Newcastle — with Norton Rose Fulbright, Womble Bond Dickinson and ULaw

This in-person event will see a panel of lawyers share the secrets to their own success, telling the stories of their career journeys and advising students on how they can best position themselves to obtain training contracts with leading law firms. Also up for discussion will be the key commercial awareness topics students need to have on their radar.

17th February: Secrets to Success Exeter — with Ashfords, Michelmores, Trowers & Hamlins and ULaw

Legal Cheek is coming to Exeter for the latest in its 2026 series of in-person Secrets to Success events — run in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — to help students boost their commercial awareness ahead of vacation schemes and training contract interviews.

23rd – 25th March: The Legal Cheek Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme and Law Fair 2026

The Legal Cheek Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme and Law Fair 2026, run in partnership with The University of Law (ULaw), will feature a series of short talks, workshops and Q&As with lawyers from leading firms. Participants will also complete corresponding written exercises set by ULaw, attend an employability expo, and take part in a virtual law fair showcasing 25 leading firms.

Keep checking our events page for more virtual and in-person opportunities this Spring!