Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


Legal services revenue in UK rises 65% in ten years [The Times] (£)

Carter-Ruck lawyer for OneCoin ‘cryptoqueen’ prevails over watchdog [Financial Times] (£)

Now trans row nurse tribunal judge faces backlash as ruling misnamed campaign group [Mail Online]

‘Who’s it going to be next time?’: ECHR rethink is ‘moral retreat’, say rights experts [The Guardian]

Ministers braced for Islamophobia law backlash [The Telegraph] (£)

Barristers in Northern Ireland set to escalate strike over legally aided cases [BBC News]

‘Law is the only weapon I have’: a Ukrainian lawyer’s campaign to rescue the children stolen by Russia [The Guardian]

How Michael Jackson’s lawyer became the most powerful man in showbiz [The Telegraph] (£)

Former crown court redevelopment given go ahead [BBC News]

“We haven’t heard anything about this officially, FYI. Lovely to hear about it secondhand! Heard some rumours about a US merger but moving away from our Verein in Europe (a backbone of our firm) to do so sounds completely insane. They’ve been pushing utilisation and hours a lot more, presumably in preparation for a merger. I don’t see the logic in leaving our European offices behind to do so.” [Legal Cheek comments]

