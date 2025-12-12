Taylor Wessing in merger talks with US law firm Winston & Strawn

Deal in discussion



Taylor Wessing is in talks over a potential merger with US law firm Winston & Strawn, it has emerged.

If given the go-ahead, the deal would create a new transatlantic firm with revenues of more than $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) and a headcount exceeding 1,300 lawyers.

Reports also suggest the tie-up would see Taylor Wessing’s UK arm uncouple from its European verein network, a structure often used by global law firms to operate under a single brand while keeping their offices legally and financially separate.

A spokesperson for Winston & Strawn said:

“Winston & Strawn and Taylor Wessing U.K. confirm that they are in discussions regarding a potential combination, which would build upon the complementary strengths, shared ambitions, and combined international reach of the two firms going forward. However, there is nothing to formally announce at this stage, so we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that Taylor Wessing is the larger of the two firms, with 27 offices across 17 countries, while Winston & Strawn, by comparison, has 14 offices in six countries. Taylor Wessing recruits around 20 trainees each year in London, whereas Winston & Strawn takes on just two. The US outfit does, however, win on salary, with NQ pay standing at a hefty £160,000 compared with Taylor Wessing’s £115,000.

Taylor Wessing was established in 2002 following the merger of UK firm Taylor Joynson Garrett and German firm Wessing & Berenberg-Gossler. Headquartered in the UK, the firm focuses on sectors such as technology, life sciences and media, advising innovative businesses and individuals.

Winston & Strawn, by contrast, originated in Chicago and is regarded as one of the elite US ‘white-shoe’ firms. It launched in London in 2003 and is particularly well known for its strength in high-stakes litigation, as well as white-collar crime and transactional work.

The tie-up comes just weeks after Ashurst announced plans to merge with US firm Perkins Coie, a move that will create a top-20 global law firm with around 3,000 lawyers and revenues of $2.7 billion (£2.05 billion). The merger remains subject to partner approval, with completion expected in autumn 2026.