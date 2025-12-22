‘Solicitor apprenticeship or uni? I can’t decide…’

Which route? 🤷



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a school-leaver is struggling to decide between pursuing a solicitor apprenticeship or taking the more traditional university route.

“Dear Legal Cheek. I finished my A-Levels last summer and have been living at home while working at my local pub. I’ve been considering a career as a solicitor for a while now and I think I am ready to make the jump. The only thing I can’t decide is whether to complete a solicitor apprenticeship (a few firms offer them near where I live) or go to university. Can I get the thoughts of your readers? I can see the pros and cons of both options so really struggling to decide.”

Registrations are open for Legal Cheek’s flagship virtual series for Year 12 and 13 students considering the solicitor apprenticeship route, delivered in partnership with 24 leading law firms and The University of Law. The next session takes place on Tuesday 13 January 2026 (4:30pm–6pm) and will feature solicitor apprentices from 12 firms sharing insights through short workshops, followed by a virtual law fair. APPLY NOW.