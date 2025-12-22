PostsAdvice

‘Solicitor apprenticeship or uni? I can’t decide…’

In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a school-leaver is struggling to decide between pursuing a solicitor apprenticeship or taking the more traditional university route.

“Dear Legal Cheek. I finished my A-Levels last summer and have been living at home while working at my local pub. I’ve been considering a career as a solicitor for a while now and I think I am ready to make the jump. The only thing I can’t decide is whether to complete a solicitor apprenticeship (a few firms offer them near where I live) or go to university. Can I get the thoughts of your readers? I can see the pros and cons of both options so really struggling to decide.”

Tom

It all boils down to person choice, but as someone who went to uni – and his now qualified – I wish I’d gone to the SA route. Students loans interest is wild

Anon

Go to uni. Plenty of time to enter the corporate rate race

Anon

Completely agree. Whilst with uni you will have student loans, the experience you get is unmatched (in my opinion). You will be working for the rest of your life, put it off for a while and have an amazing time at uni, making memories and friends!

At this stage, it shouldn’t be one or the other.

You should apply to both university and apprenticeships, see what offers you have by the summer, and then make a decision based on your options and preferences.

Poor man

SA, society is getting poorer and poorer, you need to make money as soon as you can tbh

Come on

Anyone with your best interest at heart will say uni. Genuinely, you will not get the same growth as a person, the same ability to think, and socialise, without uni. A solicitor apprenticeship will be good training and you will be an NQ with the same skills as a university educated one. I completely agree with that. But that does not mean you’ll have got the same out of the process as a whole. Other than genuinely giving up on three to five very nice years of personal growth and just fun to work in a grey office at the age of nineteen (wild), I think the thinking skills you build in uni actually kick in when you are an associate. So yes, going to uni means you’ll have a bit of debt, but it’s safe debt (no one is bankrupting u and if u cant pay it back at all, eventually they just write it off) and if you’re gonna be a solicitor you will be absolutely fine financially. Also, apprenticeships are genuinely hard to get so if u have the ability to get an apprenticeship, you will absolutely be able to bag a TC / vac scheme at a good firm. So don’t stress, you don’t need to get into the MC now, just go to uni and use the knowledge you have now about firms (at 18, we did not) as a head start. Just do freshers week first and dont sleep with your flatmates, that’s way mkre important. – current trainee who had a nice uni experience

Lessons learned

PLEASE do the sensible thing and choose the solicitor apprenticeship. It is my biggest regret choosing university and racking up an ever growing student loan debt for 3 years of a ridiculous schedule of classes located in the stupidest corners of the campus, only to get there to find the tutors are on strike (this will keep happening fyi), and wasting time joining clubs and societies that are ultimately pointless. I would give anything to go back 10 years and make the right choice. I just know that I would be a far better practitioner than the imposter that I am today, I would be far better off financially and further up the property ladder (having spent fewer years renting). Universities are becoming unaffordable for everyone except those whose parents will cover their tuition fees plus maintenance. Do the right thing, please

Greeno

Weigh up the choices of unis you can get into vs the calibre of the law firms offering the apprenticeships near you but uni might be the most logical option if the following applies:

1. You can get onto a good course with a top 20 uni (30 at a push). If you’re in a position where you can only get into an average uni but have an offer for an apprenticeship however, the latter is the better option.
2. You are not 100% set on becoming a solicitor and would consider other careers.
3. You want to get into the big City firms rather than stay local (assuming you’re not based in London).
4. You don’t want to forgo the socialisation aspects of uni for work (not saying work isn’t a social atmosphere but it is a very different atmosphere).
5. You don’t have any dependents to provide for.

Jules

Depends on social class and outlook. If you are one of the those working class types with a chip on your shoulder, just stay away from uni. You will be a bore and everyone in your cohort would have a better experience if you went the apprenticeship route.

Disgruntled law student

You’ll have a brighter future working at Pret or Tesco. The law will soon be replaced by AI.

Shrewd

tHe LaW wiLL so0N bE reLaCEd bY aI… oh bore off and get back to your 1st year essay

Anon

Uni. You will work for your entire life. Don’t subject yourself to that prematurely. Why you would want to get used by a company from the second you step out of school is beyond me. Worth the debt to enjoy a few yrs of freedom. + you are signing yourself up to an industry at a level that most will step away from after 4-6 yrs (noting that average SA scheme is 6 years, is it really that prudent to tie yourself in for a time span which most do not last for?)

Young Misery Guts

I am also in a similar position.

I like to keep to myself and don’t have much interest in making friends if I did go down the uni route anyway. Don’t feel like I really fit in with other guys my age. Some difficult childhood experiences have led me to not see the point of connection or friendship or fun. Clubs and societies at uni look amateurish (because they are). SA route appeals as I could work long hours, then go home and not speak to anyone.

But what if I look back in 10 years and regret allowing myself to be such a jaded and miserable 19 year old?

Climbing the property ladder is important to me. Aim is to have a very large, very empty house.

Any input appreciated. Cheers.

