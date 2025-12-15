Taylor Wessing and Winston & Strawn to form new transatlantic giant Winston Taylor

May 2026



Taylor Wessing‘s UK arm is gearing up for a major transatlantic tie up after confirming plans to merge with US firm Winston & Strawn, creating a new legal behemoth that will go by the name Winston Taylor.

The tie up, if approved by partners, will create a firm of more than 1,400 lawyers and one of the largest transatlantic players, with 20 offices across the US, the UK and Europe, as well as outposts in Latin America and the Middle East, and revenues exceeding $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that Taylor Wessing is the larger of the two firms in the UK, recruiting around 20 trainees each year in London, whereas Winston & Strawn takes on just two. However, the US firm leads on salary, with NQ pay at a hefty £160,000, compared with Taylor Wessing’s £115,000.

The firms say the merger responds to rising client demand for fully integrated US–UK–EU advice across tech, life sciences and financial services. Their pitch is a single team handling mega deals, heavyweight litigation, IP battles and private wealth work across all major hubs.

Taylor Wessing UK managing partner Shane Gleghorn, who is set to become managing partner for Europe and the Middle East at Winston Taylor, said:

“In Winston & Strawn, Taylor Wessing UK will have a US partner that shares our vision, our values, and culture, and absolute focus on the highest levels of client service. By combining Winston & Strawn’s strength in the major hubs across the United States with our coverage of the key centers of London, Europe, and the Middle East we will have created a firm with the highest level of transatlantic capabilities in key practices and sectors.”

Winston & Strawn chairman Steve D’Amore said the deal fulfils a long held ambition to bulk up in London.

“Once combined, we will have a London-headquartered partner that fulfills our long-held ambition to grow in the UK, while preserving the culture, agility, focus, and relentless client service that define Winston & Strawn,” he said. “Winston Taylor will be positioned to lead on the most sophisticated litigation and transactions in the world’s most defining industries.”

Taylor Wessing Netherlands and Belgium will also join the new brand. If the tie up goes ahead, those offices and Taylor Wessing UK would exit the current Taylor Wessing verein. Winston Taylor would then look to establish a cooperation and referral arrangement with the verein to keep client matters running smoothly.

Completion is expected in May 2026, pending partner votes and regulatory approvals.

News of the deal comes just weeks after Ashurst announced plans to merge with US firm Perkins Coie, a move that will create a top-20 global law firm with around 3,000 lawyers and revenues of $2.7 billion (£2.05 billion). The merger remains subject to partner approval, with completion expected in autumn 2026.