Brabners to launch London office

No word on City TCs just yet


Liverpool-founded law firm Brabners has announced plans to expand into the capital, marking its fifth office in the UK.

The new City office, set to open in mid-2026, will add London to Brabners’ existing footprint across Manchester, Liverpool, Lancashire and Leeds. The expansion comes four years after the firm’s successful entry into the Leeds legal market in 2022.

The London push follows a period of strong financial performance for the firm that represented Coleen Rooney in the now famous ‘Wagatha Christie’ case. For the year ending April 2025, the firm reported revenue of £60.2 million, an increase of 11.7% on the previous year, taking it beyond the £60 million mark for the first time. The move caps several years of solid growth, with revenue rising by around 40% over the last three years, while headcount has grown to nearly 600 staff.

The London expansion has been supported by the recruitment of two new lawyers: corporate partner Stuart Hatcher joins from Forsters and litigation partner Russell Strong joins from gunnercooke. They add to the existing London-based real estate partner Ross Shine and tax partner Euri Yoon.

Brabners currently offers around 14 training contracts each year across its regional offices, with newly qualified solicitors earning £58,000. The firm has yet to say whether City training contracts will form part of its London expansion.

