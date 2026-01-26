How legal tech is transforming the way lawyers work

The Legal Cheek team breaks down AI’s impact — listen now 🎙️



Legal tech is the buzzword on everyone’s lips, and for good reason. From automated contract drafting to AI-assisted document review, legal tech is rapidly reshaping how legal work gets done.

In this episode Legal Cheek’s Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott cut through the hype to explores how firms are actually using legal tech, what it means for trainees and junior lawyers, and whether robots are really about to steal your jobs.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.