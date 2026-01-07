‘Is a pinstripe suit OK for pupillage interviews?’ 

Sartorial guidance 👔



In our latest Career Conundrum, a barrister hopeful seeks guidance on whether a pinstripe suit is appropriate attire for pupillage interviews.

“Hello Legal Cheek. With another pupillage application cycle upon us, I wanted to ask whether it’s appropriate to wear a dark navy blue suit with a faint dark grey pinstripe through it. It looks very smart and is not an in-your-face pinstripe like David Dickinson from Bargain Hunt, but at the same time I don’t want it killing my chances at interview. This is my second year of applying and while I don’t want to get ahead of myself, I did manage to secure a few interviews last year and hoping to go one better this year.”

