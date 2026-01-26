Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Jinal Shah: ‘We don’t need Kirkland-style communication training’ [Financial News] (£)

Post Office and Fujitsu accused of delaying £4m legal claim [BBC News]

Campaigner launches £1.5bn legal action in UK against Apple over wallet’s ‘hidden fees’ [The Guardian]

‘Outrage’ is driving rapid social media law changes — Baroness Kidron [Independent]

Lucy Letby’s lawyer demands involvement in baby death inquest [Telegraph] (£)

Law graduate gets six year sentence for killing Limerick student after Greek trial [Irish Independent]

The fiery criminal defence lawyer seeking Colombia’s presidency [Financial Times] (£)

“Spare a thought for the associates at firms that don’t put you online until you’re a senior associate, and where attaining the title of “associate” is a promotion from “solicitor” after two years. Not mentioning any Silver Circle firms in particular…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events

