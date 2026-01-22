PostsNews

‘Unseen’ trainees: 74% aren’t listed on their firms’ websites, research finds

New research has found that nearly three quarters of trainees don’t have bios on their firms’ websites, in contrast with associates and partners who mostly do.

The research has sparked debate online, with some arguing that this is fine as trainees haven’t yet qualified as solicitors and don’t have much direct contact with clients.

Others take a different view. Rachel Brown, a solicitor at Penningtons Manches Cooper was among many who expressed their support for greater trainee visibility. She wrote on LinkedIn:

“This is shocking! Why are they not on the websites?! I am going go make it my mission to change that wherever I can.”

The company behind the research, TBD, is a marketing agency whose services include … helping firms with their biographies. Its founder, Simon Marshall, said:

“The missing 73.6% aren’t merely a number. They’re people learning, contributing, and shaping the future of law. If we believe that inclusion starts with visibility, it’s high time to let them be seen.”

Ambivalent trainee

Don’t care either way tbh.

Anon

Who gives a toss? A decent number won’t be there come the end of the TC anyway

2PQE

“The missing 73.6% aren’t merely a number”

Hahaha. The legions of trainees at MC are exactly that, just a number.

Anon

Simon Marshall, what a humanitarian!

