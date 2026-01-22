‘Unseen’ trainees: 74% aren’t listed on their firms’ websites, research finds

Should they be?

New research has found that nearly three quarters of trainees don’t have bios on their firms’ websites, in contrast with associates and partners who mostly do.

The research has sparked debate online, with some arguing that this is fine as trainees haven’t yet qualified as solicitors and don’t have much direct contact with clients.

Others take a different view. Rachel Brown, a solicitor at Penningtons Manches Cooper was among many who expressed their support for greater trainee visibility. She wrote on LinkedIn:

“This is shocking! Why are they not on the websites?! I am going go make it my mission to change that wherever I can.”

The company behind the research, TBD, is a marketing agency whose services include … helping firms with their biographies. Its founder, Simon Marshall, said: