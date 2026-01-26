Stress, study and QWE: Aspiring lawyers reveal the reality of the SQE

Exclusive research: More than 500 students share how they are balancing work–life pressures, funding challenges and the search for meaningful work experience in pursuit of qualification



For many aspiring solicitors, the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) provides a clear route to qualification, but it also demands significant endurance as candidates juggle study, work, financial pressures and the uncertainty of securing qualifying work experience (QWE).

Those pressures are highlighted by new research from Legal Cheek, conducted in partnership with BARBRI, and published in a new report, 'Five Years of the SQE: Where Are We Now?'. The research looks at how the SQE is operating five years after its introduction.

Based on responses from more than 500 students and graduates, the survey found that managing competing commitments remains a key feature of the SQE experience. More than two in five respondents (42%) said they found their work-life balance during SQE study quite or extremely difficult to manage. However, a majority reported that their balance was manageable to some degree, suggesting that many candidates are navigating demanding schedules while continuing to progress through the route.

Against this backdrop, most respondents reported preparing for the SQE through structured, exam-focused routes. More than half undertook an SQE preparation course, with 37% completing a full SQE prep programme — typically with one of the major providers — and a further 24% studying via an LLM incorporating SQE preparation.

One of the SRA’s stated aims in ushering in the SQE was to widen access to the profession, and the survey suggests progress on that front. Nearly half of respondents (44%) were educated at non-selective state schools, compared with 11% from independent schools, while two in five (40%) identified as first-generation university students. The cohort also included greater representation of disabled and neurodivergent respondents. Around 11% considered themselves disabled under the Equality Act 2010 and 13% identified as neurodivergent, noting that these categories are not mutually exclusive.

Access to qualifying work experience reflects the different stages respondents are at in their SQE journeys. At the time of the survey, 45% had yet to start their period of QWE. This group included those who had secured a training contract but not yet begun, as well as those who had not yet completed all SQE assessments. Only 17% had already completed the full two years required to qualify as a solicitor. The remainder were part-way through their QWE, with completion timelines and post-qualification plans still developing.

That context matters when candidates assess their preparedness for exams compared with real-life practice. A majority (63%) said they felt well or very well prepared for the SQE assessments themselves, but fewer (46%) felt well or very well prepared for legal practice. Respondents generally reported stronger confidence in interpersonal and resilience-related abilities, such as client communication, relationship management and stress management. By contrast, confidence was weaker in more technical and practice-based skills, including practical drafting and negotiation, as well as the use of legal tech and AI tools.

QWE is a core component of the SQE framework and is intended to support the development of practical, workplace-based skills that are difficult to acquire through classroom-based study alone. The lower levels of reported practice readiness, and the weaker confidence in practical legal skills, may therefore reflect the fact that most respondents had not yet completed this stage of the qualification process and, in many cases, had not yet begun it. As candidates progress through and complete their QWE, confidence in real-world practice is likely to evolve accordingly, with skills developing that cannot be fully mastered through academic studies alone. This reinforces the central importance of QWE within the SQE pathway.

The survey also revealed a mixed but broadly encouraging picture in exam outcomes. Among respondents who had sat both SQE1 and SQE2, 59% reported passing both assessments at the first attempt, indicating that a majority are successfully navigating the exams. However, 41% failed at least one stage on their first sitting, meaning resits — and the additional cost and delay they can bring — remain a reality for a sizeable minority.

Funding continues to shape candidates’ experiences of the SQE. Nearly two fifths of respondents (39%) reported self-funding their preparation, while 19% relied primarily on student loans. Employer sponsorship supported around a third of candidates (34%), highlighting the role firms continue to play in supporting qualification, even as scholarships accounted for a relatively small proportion of funding arrangements.

Despite the pressures associated with qualification, views among respondents who have secured legal roles were broadly positive. Around two thirds (67%) said they were satisfied with their current role, and a majority are now working in legal practice in a range of capacities, suggesting that many candidates are progressing successfully into the profession as the SQE continues to bed in.

Commenting on the findings, Rob Dudley, head of employability & engagement at BARBRI, said:

“It’s very encouraging from the results of this research to see that the SQE is delivering on its core purpose of assessing knowledge and skills, however, the findings underline that passing exams is only one part of becoming a solicitor who is ready for practice. The gap between exam readiness and workplace confidence reinforces the need for structured support around Qualifying Work Experience and developing practical skills.”

He continued:

“At BARBRI, we’re committed to bridging that gap, not only through our robust SQE preparation but also by providing initiatives like QWE Bridge to Practice, wellbeing support and resources like our Careers Toolkit. The pressures around funding and work-life balance are acutely real, and we are committed to helping support our students to ensure they, as aspiring solicitors, can thrive both during their studies and in practice. I hope these findings resonate with the profession and inspire continued efforts to listen to candidates and work together to make qualification more accessible, sustainable, and aligned with the realities of legal practice.”

