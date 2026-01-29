‘What are people’s thoughts on using the office gym during the day?’

Trainee seeks advice
In our latest Career Conundrum, a trainee solicitor wonders whether it’s a bad look to use the firm’s on-site gym during the working day.
“Hi. Slightly random conundrum to put to your readers… I’m a trainee at a City law firm which has an on-site gym. Nothing overly flash but does the job. Does it look bad if I nip down for a quick workout during the day? I typically work through my lunch (eating at my desk) so I don’t really have time then, and there’s naturally some quieter moments in the day where I think I could be getting my pump on! There’s a few people that use it during the day but so far I’ve just stuck to after work before heading home.”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.
5PQE
I have not experienced this actual conundrum but my instinct is it’s *probably* best to avoid the gym during working hours. And if you must do it, then stick to lunch breaks. I say that because the answer “sorry I was at the gym” may not go over well with some partners if something urgent arises. Save it until you have a bit of a goodwill in the firm post qualification if others are doing it.