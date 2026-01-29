‘What are people’s thoughts on using the office gym during the day?’

PostsAdvice

In our latest Career Conundrum, a trainee solicitor wonders whether it’s a bad look to use the firm’s on-site gym during the working day.

“Hi. Slightly random conundrum to put to your readers… I’m a trainee at a City law firm which has an on-site gym. Nothing overly flash but does the job. Does it look bad if I nip down for a quick workout during the day? I typically work through my lunch (eating at my desk) so I don’t really have time then, and there’s naturally some quieter moments in the day where I think I could be getting my pump on! There’s a few people that use it during the day but so far I’ve just stuck to after work before heading home.”

5PQE

I have not experienced this actual conundrum but my instinct is it’s *probably* best to avoid the gym during working hours. And if you must do it, then stick to lunch breaks. I say that because the answer “sorry I was at the gym” may not go over well with some partners if something urgent arises. Save it until you have a bit of a goodwill in the firm post qualification if others are doing it.

Agony Aunty Denning

It’s hard to say without knowing the culture of your firm.
Generally, when you are a trainee or a pupil it’s usually better to take the path of least resistance and avoid doing anything that people can take objection to. Final recruitment can be quite political & you don’t want triviality to be used as evidence that you aren’t committed , skiving off during the working day when others are working.

Lunchtime is probably acceptable but outside that I’d be careful. If you are outstandingly brilliant it probably won’t matter but if like most people you are normal it could be used as a hook for negative feedback.

It’s only 24 months. It’s not worth it.

Umamusume Contracts Team

More billing, less bulking

MC trainee

I’d say it’s possible if you’ve built up some reputation as a reliable pair of hands in the first few weeks/months of your seat.
Listen to music on your work phone and keep off silent mode. That way you’ll know every time you get an email or message from someone, and if you need to respond then you can.
And if someone asks about your whereabouts and needs you back at your desk, then make sure you’re able to be back in 5 minutes. So don’t work out so intensely you’re sweating everywhere.

Obviously don’t do this if the team is working towards a deadline, only for quiet moments (as already stated).

