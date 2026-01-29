‘What are people’s thoughts on using the office gym during the day?’

Trainee seeks advice



In our latest Career Conundrum, a trainee solicitor wonders whether it’s a bad look to use the firm’s on-site gym during the working day.

“Hi. Slightly random conundrum to put to your readers… I’m a trainee at a City law firm which has an on-site gym. Nothing overly flash but does the job. Does it look bad if I nip down for a quick workout during the day? I typically work through my lunch (eating at my desk) so I don’t really have time then, and there’s naturally some quieter moments in the day where I think I could be getting my pump on! There’s a few people that use it during the day but so far I’ve just stuck to after work before heading home.”

