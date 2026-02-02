Epstein files show aspiring lawyer asking disgraced financier for application advice

Legal rookies appear to have entered Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit



One of the more unexpected revelations in the latest tranche of the so-called ‘Epstein files’ released in recent days is that aspiring lawyers sought careers advice from the disgraced financier and sex trafficker.

In an email released by the US Department of Justice, an unidentified individual discussed the prospect of securing a summer clerkship — similar to a vacation scheme — and how it could potentially lead to a training contract after graduation.

The email, dated June 2012 and bearing the subject line “my new dream+visualization”, goes on to ask Epstein to review what appears to be the individual’s application or cover letter, although the content has been redacted.

In a second email dated September 2017, an individual who appears to have worked at a global law firm asks Epstein for guidance on their next career move and attaches their CV for his review. They also mention the visa process that would enable them to work in the US and thank Epstein in advance for his help. It is unclear whether this individual is the same person who sent the 2012 email.



The latest set of emails includes several exchanges between Epstein and a woman who appears to have been a junior lawyer at Clifford Chance at the time, which are sexual in nature.

Clifford Chance declined to comment.