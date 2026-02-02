PostsNews

Ex-Linklaters and Akin lawyer charges students £300 for interview advice

By Legal Cheek on

Ross Macgregor defends new business venture


A former City lawyer has left the cut and thrust of corporate law to market interview coaching to students at £300 per session.

The offering from former Linklaters and Akin lawyer Ross Macgregor comes alongside several social mobility organisations offering similar support services for free in an effort to promote and widen access to the legal profession. See Aspiring Solicitors, The 93% Club and SEO London, among others.

Macgregor, who served as a trainee supervisor at Linklaters, opens his pitch by telling students that he has interviewed dozens of training contract hopefuls and has been in the room when decisions are made about “who gets an offer, and who narrowly misses out.”

“I know exactly what you need to demonstrate at interview to show you’ll be a great trainee,” he continues. “I know exactly why brilliant candidates fail at the final hurdle, and how you can instead leave your interviewers impressed.”

The £300 sessions last 75 minutes, during which Macgregor says he will “grill” would-be lawyers as part of a “realistic simulation of a hybrid competency & commercial interview”, before providing “actionable advice on your answers, delivery, and body language”.

The lawyer says he has recently left the City to “pursue business ventures” and, after delivering the sessions, will “travel abroad next month”.

While many of Macgregor’s LinkedIn connections seem to have welcomed his venture, some students have questioned whether it is appropriate to charge for such advice.

One aspiring lawyer Legal Cheek spoke with said it seemed unfair to charge for what appears to be “insider” information. They said:

“The average student cannot afford a £300 ‘intensive’ masterclass for what may be the most important interview of their life. Those who can afford it gain a further, paid-for edge in a profession that already struggles badly with social mobility.”

Echoing these concerns, another training contract seeker accused the former lawyer of seeking to “capitalise off of the stress that prospective applicants are feeling”, adding that the £300 fee is “not only ludicrous but it also limits these supposedly useful sessions to those who already enjoy relatively financially advantageous positions”.

Unperturbed, Macgregor played down the criticism, suggesting it came from “a very small minority”. He told Legal Cheek that “if £300 is what helps you secure a £150k+ NQ job, that is a literal bargain.”

He added: “If you are preparing for the most important hour of your career … why would you cheap out on the prep?” It makes no sense to drop £400 on a new suit to look the part, but refuse to spend £300 to ensure you actually sound the part.”

Macgregor also rejected claims that he was exploiting applicants’ anxiety or selling privileged information. “I’m not capitalising on stress; I’m offering a solution to it,” he told us. “I am taking that ‘secret curriculum’ and selling it on the open market. A service you can save up for is inherently fairer than a bloodline you have to be born into.”

Addressing the fact that social mobility organisations offer similar services for free, Macgregor said: “Free schemes rely on volunteers and waiting lists. If you have an interview on Tuesday, you cannot wait for a match. You need an expert now. An emergency plumber comes with a call-out charge, but you don’t complain about the price when your bathroom is flooding.”

Finally, he said that “for those who truly cannot pay, I offer discretionary discounts — because I want talent to rise, regardless of background”.

Akin and Linklaters declined to comment.

9 Comments

This Is a Scam

New wave of capitalism beyond my comprehension just dropped.
This sounds like one of them Youtube ‘self help’ ads.

Matt

if he had started with this I might have felt less annoyed at him

“Finally, he said that “for those who truly cannot pay, I offer discretionary discounts — because I want talent to rise, regardless of background”.”

but he didn’t so, I don’t.

Anonymous

Go to your uni careers team instead! They helped me excel – for free. Well, packaged with the price of the prep course, but with the bonus of at least 3 different expert opinions and lots of opportunities to practice the skills.

LawChic

£400 on a suit? For an interview? What planet is he on? M&S do excellent men’s suits. As do eBay (I got a gorgeous £14 Prada women’s suit a few years ago).

With this context it’s clear he has his own welfare in mind rather than that of anyone he might be able to help.

Saras

Is he talking about sharing insider knowledge from the Magic Circle firms, the International Elite Corporate structures, the institutional inhouse legal departments, High Street law firms, law firms doing legal aid or Banking law firms with securitisations and how to cover up contruct toxic debts, wonder which part of law he teaches, criminal or civil?

Anon

To be honest, I don’t see the issue – lots of providers give interview advice, and many are paid (think TCLA, etc).

While I personally think £300 is a lot of money and I would struggle to justify paying it when there are free alternatives such as uni careers people etc, if people are willing to pay that amount then I don’t see why he shouldn’t be able to charge it. He is providing a legitimate service in the same way that people hire tutors if they are struggling with a particular subject at school or if they want to learn a new language.

I also think the argument re social mobility providers giving it for free is flawed as not everyone is eligible for them. I think what they do is great, but that shouldn’t stop someone not eligible for social mobility initiatives but also without a nepo ‘backdoor’ in from paying for support. By way of analogy, just because charities provide for people in need, that doesn’t mean that shops shouldn’t be able to charge for their products.

Regarding the point on insider information, I do understand concerns there and I suppose it really depends on what he is providing. If he were to be selling a backdoor into the firms he worked for by providing things that give an unfair advantage (i.e the interview questions they ask etc) then that would be completely wrong. OTOH, if its just application advice based on his experience being a successful applicant/ being involved in recruitment, I don’t see an issue with that: that merely makes him more qualified to provide the advice.

Anonymous

There are similar businesses for Oxford and Cambridge interviews, so what’s wrong with it? Where there’s demand, people will supply services. If it genuinely helps people secure TCs, which, as he rightfully says, secure £150k+, I don’t see a problem with what he’s doing.

Also, it’s ridiculous to say it’s preying on people’s stress. If a business provides a solution you’re struggling with, is that preying on you or helping you? Paying for private tutoring helps stressed, struggling kids and parents reach their goals. Does that make it inherently unfair, or are parents generally happy with their investment if it brings results?

Yes, he may charge a lot. But if you think his services are too expensive, simply don’t pay for them.

J

The irony of his comment are not lost on me. Spend £400  suit then why not spend another £300! I could barely afford my £20 train for last vac scheme interview.

Talk about out of touch.

Archibald O'Pomposity

That Macgregor has an answer for everything!

