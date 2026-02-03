Linklaters offers sneak peek inside new London HQ

Super swish
Linklaters has unveiled its new London headquarters at 20 Ropemaker Street, just one street away from its current base on Silk Street.
The new 27-storey City development will have Linklaters occupying 17 of its floors. The office has been designed with the firm’s values of “high performance and teamwork” in mind, boasting state-of-the-art amenities including collaborative workspaces, a fitness centre, yoga and spin studios, events spaces, roof terraces and balconies, and a terrace café with sweeping City views.
Sustainability is a key focus of the development, which has been constructed to high environmental standards, incorporating energy-efficient design, sustainable materials and zero waste to landfill during fit-out.
The development also features more than 500 cycle storage spaces and a dedicated “active commuter” entrance, just moments from Moorgate station.
Aedamar Comiskey, senior partner and chair, at Linklaters said:
“This is a big moment for Linklaters. We’re delighted to move into our new global headquarters at 20 Ropemaker Street. Our move is an investment in our people and our clients. A terrific modern space designed to support and promote our culture of high performance and teamwork — which are key to being able to deliver stand-out service to our clients.”
