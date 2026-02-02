Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Britain’s ‘diva of divorce’ lawyer cashes in on exodus to Italy [The Telegraph] (£)

Global plutocrats are using London’s courts to silence the press. This must stop [The Telegraph] (£)

Solicitor to face disciplinary body after sharing indecent image of child [Bolton News]

International law meant to limit effects of war at breaking point, study finds [The Guardian]

Second Epstein victim considering legal action against Andrew, lawyer says [iPaper]

The by-laws you may not know exist in London [BBC News]

The 79-year old securities lawyer who scored a hit record [The Times] (£)

“I am an associate at K&E and use the office gym at 2-3pm every day. No one cares. Prioritise your mental health. You can still respond to emails and go back to desk when needed within a flash.” [Legal Cheek comments]

