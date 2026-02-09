Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Peter Mandelson visited by top lawyer who cleared controversial Tory [Mirror]

From Trump To Epstein, How Brad Karp Lost His Grip On Law Firm Paul Weiss [Huffington Post]

MoJ orders deletion of UK’s largest court reporting archive [The Times] (£)

Investigation launched after major conveyancing law firm shuts doors [The Negotiator]

‘Law firm closure has left us stuck in ongoing nightmare’ [BBC News]

Campaigners urge UK ministers to make music lyrics inadmissible in court [The Guardian]

Campaigners launch legal action in bid to stop puberty blocker trial [London Evening Standard]

Sanctuary shocked at response to new primate law [BBC News]

“So, using the old ‘it’s the AI wot done it’ excuse. Isn’t this really all about law firms – and corporates – cutting costs for more traditional reasons, making staff who stay work even harder, then using ‘AI’ as something to blame?” [Legal Cheek comments]

