Baker McKenzie to cut business services roles as AI use grows

‘Rethinking the ways in which we work’



Baker McKenzie is preparing to cut roles across its business services team, with the City firm citing a growing reliance on AI as one of the factors behind the decision.

While Baker McKenzie has not confirmed the exact number affected, Legal Cheek understands that less than 10% — or roughly 600 positions — within the firm’s global business services team are likely to be impacted, including marketing and secretarial support.

A firm spokesperson explained that some roles are being “phased out”, while others are set to “evolve”, as part of a broader restructuring aimed at reshaping how business support functions operate across the firm.

“To position the firm for continued growth and remain agile in a fast-evolving business context, we recently undertook a careful review of our business professionals functions,” the spokesperson said. “This review was aimed at rethinking the ways in which we work, including through our use of AI, introducing efficiencies, and investing in those roles that best serve our clients’ needs.”

The spokesperson continued:

“Following the review, and consistent with many other organisations, we are proposing a series of changes to how we operate and deliver important business services. Subject to consultation processes in applicable jurisdictions, some roles will likely be phased out, while others will evolve. We have not taken decisions around these proposed changes lightly, but felt it was necessary to deliver on our long-term plans. We appreciate the valuable contributions our impacted colleagues have made to the Firm and will be supporting them.”

Baker McKenzie is one of a growing number of firms to announce cuts to legal support roles in recent months. Back in November, Legal Cheek reported on Clifford Chance’s plans to cut around 50 London support roles, with a further 35 roles set to change, reportedly citing increased use of AI and falling demand for certain business services. Freshfields and Irwin Mitchell have also announced layoffs affecting paralegals.

The move comes against the backdrop of broader technological change across the legal sector, with firms increasingly adopting AI-powered tools for tasks such as document work, research and workflow automation.