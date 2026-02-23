Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Starmer ‘fast-tracking’ judge-only trials ahead of potential leadership challenge [The Telegraph] (£)

‘Aggressive’ US law firms are clogging our courts, says Leigh Day founder [The Times] (£)

Sack minister who asked law firm to smear journalists, Starmer told [The Telegraph] (£)

Can Slaughter and May hold out against the US takeover of the old City? [Financial News] (£)

Who is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s solicitor Gary Bloxsome? [The Times] (£)

Andrew’s arrest: Legal expert answers seven key questions [Sky News]

Sheffield lawyer sanctioned by regulator over stalking conviction [BBC News]

Iran targets doctors and lawyers for helping protesters [Independent]

Ghislaine Maxwell fights release of more Epstein documents, calling disclosure law unconstitutional [Washington Post] (£)

Scammers created fake courtroom and law firm to prey on immigrants, DOJ says [Independent]

“You’ll do a couple hundred more hours a year, but your job will sometimes start at 2pm when the US wakes up, meaning you finish much later.” [Legal Cheek comments]

