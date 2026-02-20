‘Moving from a Magic Circle law firm to a US law firm: what should I expect?’

Junior lawyer seeks insights



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a junior lawyer is considering a move from a Magic Circle firm to the London office of a US firm and wants to better understand the differences between the two.

“Hi. I’m nearing 2PQE and looking to move from my current role at an MC firm to a US law firm’s London office. I’ve (potentially) got something lined up but want to know what are some the key differences to expect, particularly around culture, management style etc. I won’t say which US firm for obvious reasons but it’s one of the smaller ones in the City. It would be great to hear from others who have made similar moves.”

