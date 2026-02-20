PostsAdvice

‘Moving from a Magic Circle law firm to a US law firm: what should I expect?’

Junior lawyer seeks insights


In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a junior lawyer is considering a move from a Magic Circle firm to the London office of a US firm and wants to better understand the differences between the two.

“Hi. I’m nearing 2PQE and looking to move from my current role at an MC firm to a US law firm’s London office. I’ve (potentially) got something lined up but want to know what are some the key differences to expect, particularly around culture, management style etc. I won’t say which US firm for obvious reasons but it’s one of the smaller ones in the City. It would be great to hear from others who have made similar moves.”

3 Comments

Dolla dolla bill yall

Expect more money.

Anon

In terms of culture and management style it can really vary across firms. I know a few US firms where it’s pretty toxic but by contrast I am currently at one where people don’t take themselves too seriously. I hope you’re going to the latter.

Been there

Depends on the US firm. Larger ones are essentially MC but with more £££. Smaller ones are a mixed bag as follows:

Positives
– more ownership & agency

– generally more relaxed culture

– more freedom to BD

– more client contact (not always a positive).

– learn more on the job at your PQE.

– £££

Negatives
– leaner teams and inconsistent pipeline = more ups and downs.

– Can feel like a satellite office of the US (also, US deals are a pain).

– Quality of colleagues’ work (inc. partners) is extremely variable; especially pronounced at smaller shops, where recruitment skews towards ‘hunger’ vs technical ability (but these guys are much better at getting stuff done and not sweating the small stuff).

– More work hogging at the department & associate level, which reflects the eat what you kill partner structure and much higher associate bonuses.

– Not as many precedents but PLC’s fine.

Same
– internal politics
– ‘always online’ expectation.
– same hierarchical work structure.
– department stereotypes
– stingier than you’d expect
– good fun if you can find the right people in the firm

