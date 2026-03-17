Bakers keep 17 out of 20 newly qualifying trainees

One NQ on fixed term deal



Baker McKenzie has confirmed its latest retention score, with 17 of its 20 newly qualified associates staying on at the firm.

One of the retained associates joins on a fixed-term contract, giving Bakers a retention score of either 85% or 80% depending on how the numbers are read.

In terms of department destinations, two NQs will join antitrust & competition and a further two will go into disputes, with the same number heading to employment and private equity respectively. Banking, commercial technology & transactions, corporate energy & infrastructure, corporate finance, corporate reorganisations, data & cyber, pensions, and tax will each welcome one NQ.

James Robinson, London training principal, commented:

“I am thrilled to welcome our latest cohort of newly qualified lawyers into our London office. This is an exciting moment for them to begin their legal careers with us, as we continue to accelerate our strategic growth in the City and deepen our relationships with clients and colleagues across our global network. We are proud to offer a platform that enables our lawyers to collaborate across jurisdictions and practices, supporting clients on their most complex cross-border deals and matters.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that Bakers latest NQs will start on a salary of £145,000, up from a second-year trainee rate of £61,000. The firm takes on around 40 trainees each year across two intakes.