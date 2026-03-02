International law firms in the Gulf on high alert after weekend missile strikes

Rising tensions in the Gulf

Missile strikes in the Middle East over the weekend have put international law firms on high alert, prompting fresh security guidance and advice for staff to work remotely.

The unrest follows reports in international media of strikes involving the US and Israel against Iran, with subsequent retaliatory action affecting areas where US military forces are based in the region.

Videos circulating in recent days have shown missiles and drones landing in or passing through several Middle Eastern countries, including reports relating to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman — many of which are Gulf Cooperation Council states hosting US military forces.

The incidents have triggered heightened security responses and caused temporary disruption to air travel, with flight diversions and short-notice changes affecting movement across the region.

These developments come at a time when the Middle East has become an increasingly important destination for Big Law expansion. In particular, in 2025 alone, firms such as Addleshaw Goddard (opening its fifth office in the region in Abu Dhabi, adding to its existing Dubai, Riyadh, Muscat and Doha bases) as well as Mishcon de Reya and Forsters, have announced new or expanded UAE operations.

Alongside these newer arrivals are firms with a long-standing and substantial Middle East footprint. Clyde & Co, DLA Piper, Baker McKenzie, White & Case, A&O Shearman and Clifford Chance all operate multiple offices across the Gulf, employing hundreds of lawyers between them. Several of these firms also recruit directly into Middle East training contracts, underlining the region’s importance to long-term growth strategies.

In response to the weekend’s events, firms have said they are “closely monitoring the evolving situation” and taking “precautionary measures”. Baker McKenzie and White & Case have both confirmed that staff have been asked to work from home, in line with local authority guidance to shelter in place.

A spokesperson for Baker McKenzie said:

“Our first and foremost priority is the safety and wellbeing of our people. Following this weekend’s developments, we have taken precautionary measures, including asking our colleagues in the region to work remotely until further notice. We will continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to consider contingency actions as needed. Our thoughts are with our colleagues, their loved ones and our clients at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, a White & Case spokesperson said:

“The safety and well-being of our people is our highest priority. We have instructed our people to work from home, following the guidance of local authorities to shelter in place. We have engaged our security protocols and are monitoring the situation in real time to ensure that our teams and our clients have the full Firm’s support.”

A&O Shearman stress that the safety and wellbeing of its staff is an “absolute priority” and that it will be closely monitoring the situation. “We will continue to follow the guidance of relevant authorities as the situation develops,” it added.

Beyond individual firm responses, wider disruption has followed. Airspace closures and flight diversions have affected travel across parts of the region, while the UK Foreign Office has updated its advice for the UAE and other Gulf states, advising against all but essential travel. The Bar Council has echoed that guidance, reminding barristers based in or travelling to the UAE to register their presence abroad so they can receive updates if the situation escalates.