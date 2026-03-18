Lawfluencer announces departure from City law after finishing training contract

Vera Mayzel made announcement on Instagram



A popular legal influencer has revealed she left City law soon after qualifying as a solicitor.

Vera Mayzel made the announcement on Instagram, where she regularly shares legal content documenting her day-to-day life as a trainee solicitor at Hogan Lovells.

During her training contract, Mayzel posted consistently about her experiences, while also offering career advice and insights, from interview tips to guidance on acing assessment centres and situational judgement tests. She has amassed a substantial following, with nearly 40,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram.

After qualifying in February 2026, Mayzel confirmed she decided to step back from Big Law, telling her followers: “A lot of people seem to think that it was a crazy choice, especially considering the years I’ve put into my education and then in training. But you see my biggest fear in life isn’t making a mistake, it is looking back and wishing that I was braver.”

Her social media bio suggests she has moved into lawtech, though she has not divulged any further details at this stage. The move chimes with her content, which has previously touched on how AI is changing the legal industry.

On her decision to leave City law, she told Legal Cheek:

“I’m exploring a new chapter that aligns closely with my long-term ambitions. I’m very grateful for my time in Big Law and have a lot of respect for the profession.”

Mayzel completed her undergraduate degree at UCL before going on to study for her GDL, LPC and LLM at The University of Law. She later completed a postgraduate degree at the University of Cambridge before beginning her training contract.

Mayzel’s exit from City law comes as fellow lawfluencer Libby Miles also departed the legal profession just months after qualifying at a Magic Circle firm.