Legal ‘V-Level’ set for 2028 launch

A new vocational qualification in law is set to launch in 2028 as part of a sweeping overhaul of post-16 education in England, the government has announced.

The legal V-Level will form part of a broader “legal, finance and accounting” route, sitting within a second wave of subjects to be introduced under the government’s new V-Level framework. The first V-Levels, covering education and early years, finance and accounting, and digital, are due to launch a year earlier in 2027.

V-Levels are designed to sit alongside A-Levels and T-Levels, with each V-Level equivalent to one A-Level. The idea is that students will be able to mix and match academic and vocational subjects, with learning built around real jobs and the skills employers say they actually need. Other subjects joining legal in the 2028 cohort include business and administration, construction, engineering and manufacturing, health and science, and sales, marketing and procurement.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has billed the reforms as a way of ending what she called the “snobbery” in post-16 education, saying they will give young people “real choice and real opportunity to build secure, future-proof careers.”

The announcement comes amid growing concern about the number of young people not in education, employment or training, a figure that has crept towards one million.