Solicitor convicted of stalking legal blogger receives community order

‘Shown no remorse whatsoever’

A solicitor has been handed a community order after bombarding a court blogger with around 120 emails, voicemails and even a birthday gift.

Andrew Jonathan Milne was convicted of stalking without fear at Stratford magistrates’ court last month over his behaviour towards Daniel Cloake, a court reporter behind the blog Mouse in the Court.

Legal Cheek reported at the time that between March and August 2024, the 63-year-old sent approximately 124 separate communications to Cloake, including emails containing what the judge described as “aggressive threats of litigation and uninvited sexual innuendo.” He also left two voicemails on Cloake’s birthday, sent him a book, and was caught on doorbell camera footage outside his home.

Milne — who had restrictions placed on his practising certificate by the Solicitors Regulation Authority last month — has now been handed a 24-month community order requiring 300 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation, The Law Society Gazette reports. He was also handed a seven-year restraining order barring him from contacting Cloake directly or indirectly, or attending his home or any other address where he may be living.

Sentencing Milne at Thames’ magistrates court, the judge noted the solicitor had “shown no remorse whatsoever” and “demonstrated no recognition or respect for boundaries”.

Milne’s barrister told the court his client would be lodging an appeal.