7 revision tips to help law students survive (and thrive) this exam season

Work smarter not harder



Exam season is upon us, and for many law students, it’s already well underway. Whether you’re facing your first-year assessments or final exams, Legal Cheek has put together the ultimate revision guide to make sure it’s happy tears, not sad ones, when results day arrives.

1. Plan your time effectively

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is failing to plan how you’ll use your time between now and your exams. Taking each day as it comes, with no real structure, makes it harder to see the bigger picture.

Plan your revision so you know exactly what you’ll be studying, and when. Factor in which exams come first, which modules need the most work, and any non-academic commitments. For instance, many students will be juggling assessment centres or vacation schemes right now, so they need a revision plan that reflects that reality.

2. Carve out some ‘me time’

Just as important as working hard is knowing when to stop. Overworking in the lead-up to exams can lead to burnout and a decline in both your wellbeing and performance.

Give yourself time to switch off: whether that’s seeing friends, going to the gym, watching TV, or just having an evening to yourself. It will help you reset and come back sharper.

Equally, working endlessly without breaks isn’t sustainable. Your focus (and the quality of your work) will drop off quickly. Setting clear, realistic goals — like “6 hours of study a day” or “start at 10am, finish by 6pm” — can help you stay disciplined without overdoing it.

3. Create a knowledge tracker

A knowledge tracker is one of the simplest ways to identify where your strengths and weaknesses lie. Break down each module into smaller, examinable topics. Instead of just “negligence” in tort law, think “duty of care”, “breach”, and “causation”. Then use a traffic light system to assess your confidence in each topic: green is for ‘very confident’, amber is for ‘needs work’, and red is for ‘priority’.

This makes it much easier to target your revision and allocate time where it’s actually needed.

4. Use study methods that work for you

Everyone learns differently and there’s no one-size-fits-all method. That said, some techniques are science-backed. Spaced repetition is one such example widely used by top students. Flashcards (either physical ones or through apps like Anki) can help you recall key rules and exceptions over time.

Another useful approach is using flowcharts or diagrams. Particularly for closed-book exams, having a visual picture in your head can make it much easier to recall the law, as opposed to trying to remember endless blobs of boring black text alone.

5. Know what the exam actually requires

Understanding the format of each paper is crucial. In some exams, you may be able to strategically “drop” certain topics. For example, if you only need to answer four questions out of ten, it may make sense to prioritise the areas you’re most likely to answer a question on.

Also pay close attention to question types. Most law exams include a mix of problem questions and essays, but the balance varies. Some papers may lean heavily towards one or the other. Knowing this in advance allows you to tailor your revision accordingly.

6. Practise past papers

Since the pandemic, many universities have shifted from open-book, 24-hour exams back to closed-book, three-hour exams. It’s one thing to know the content, but it’s another to write to a high standard under significant time pressure.

Practising past papers helps you get used to time constraints, refine your exam technique, and spot gaps in your knowledge early enough to fix them. It’s one of the most effective ways to prepare.

7. Compare your answers to the mark scheme

Understanding what examiners are actually looking for is key to picking up top marks. Reviewing mark schemes (or sample answers) shows you what a high-quality response looks like, as well as where easy marks are being awarded. You might find you’re missing simple, obvious points that could significantly boost your grade.

Closing words…

There’s no secret shortcut to smashing your exams, but smart planning, targeted revision, and solid exam technique will take you a long way. Put the work in now, and your future self will thank you.