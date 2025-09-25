Hogan Lovells keeps 16 of 24 autumn qualifying trainees

One NQ on fixed term contract



Hogan Lovells has retained 16 of its 24 trainee solicitors qualifying this autumn, including one on a fixed-term contract.

This gives the global law firm a retention rate of either 67% or 63%, depending on how the numbers are interpreted. Twenty-three final seat trainees applied for roles.

HL said 10 newly qualified solicitors will join its corporate and finance team (including the fixed-term hire), while four will qualify into global regulatory and intellectual property. Two will join the litigation, arbitration and employment practice.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that HL typically recruits around 50 trainees each year, split across two intakes. Starting salaries are £56,000, rising to £140,000 upon qualification.

