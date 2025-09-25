PostsNews

Hogan Lovells keeps 16 of 24 autumn qualifying trainees

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

One NQ on fixed term contract


Hogan Lovells has retained 16 of its 24 trainee solicitors qualifying this autumn, including one on a fixed-term contract.

This gives the global law firm a retention rate of either 67% or 63%, depending on how the numbers are interpreted. Twenty-three final seat trainees applied for roles.

HL said 10 newly qualified solicitors will join its corporate and finance team (including the fixed-term hire), while four will qualify into global regulatory and intellectual property. Two will join the litigation, arbitration and employment practice.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that HL typically recruits around 50 trainees each year, split across two intakes. Starting salaries are £56,000, rising to £140,000 upon qualification.

Trainee retention rates round-up 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 31 29 94% Undisclosed
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to business services group; 12 to medical negligence; 9 to court of protection & public law & human rights; 8 to private client group; 4 to personal injury; 1 to general counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Mishcon de Reya 30 26 87% Undisclosed
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
Baker McKenzie 20 17 85% 4 to disputes; 3 to employment; 2 each to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure; 1 each to corporate finance, corporate private equity, intellectual property, and financial services regulatory; 2 to antitrust & competition
Lewis Silkin 6 5 83% 2 to employment; 1 each to IP, corporate, and digital, creative & commerce
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
Bird & Bird 20 15 75% 5 to commercial; 5 to IP; 2 to disputes; 2 to corporate; 1 to employment
Pinsent Masons 71 52 73% 19 to finance & projects; 13 to transactional; 10 to property; 10 to risk advisory
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Hogan Lovells 24 16 (1 on FTC) 67%/63% 9 (10 including FTC) to corporate & finance; 4 to global regulatory & IP; 2 to litigation, arbitration & employment
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Clifford Chance retains 49 of 57 qualifying trainees

86%

Aug 6 2025 8:51am
8
Mishcon de Reya's London office
news

Mishcon posts 87% trainee retention score

26 of 30

Sep 5 2025 8:58am
news

HSF Kramer posts 94% trainee retention score

29 out of 31 🤝

Sep 2 2025 7:52am