Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader gear up for $3.6 billion mega-merger

Big Law just got bigger



Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft have announced plans to combine in a deal that would create the largest law firm combination in history and one of the biggest players in the global legal market.

The proposed merger, announced today, would see the firms come together as Hogan Lovells Cadwalader, with combined annual revenue in excess of $3.6 billion (£2.7 billion). The new firm would employ around 3,100 lawyers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, making it the world’s fifth largest law firm by revenue.

It comes just days after Taylor Wessing’s UK arm confirmed reports of plans to merge with US firm Winston & Strawn, forming a new transatlantic giant, Winston Taylor. This follows closely on the heels of Ashurst’s announcement that it was joining forces with US firm Perkins Coie.

Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader said the proposed combination — subject to a partner vote — would be balanced across major legal markets on both sides of the Atlantic, with a particular focus on strengthening the “New York–London corridor”. In London, the merged firm would rank among the top 10 by size, with close to 600 lawyers.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Hogan Lovells is the bigger firm by some distance with 35 offices and an annual trainee intake in London of around 50. By comparison, Cadwalader has just five and recruits only a few rookies each year.

Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel A. Zaldivar, Jr said: