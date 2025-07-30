RPC increases NQ lawyer salaries to £95k for London commercial and disputes teams, £85k for insurance

Rises for Bristol NQs and trainees too



City law firm RPC has confirmed a fresh round of pay rises for its junior lawyers, with uplifts across both its London and Bristol offices set to take effect from 1 September.

Newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in the firm’s London corporate & commercial and disputes teams will see their base salaries rise to £95,000, up from £90,000. NQs in the London insurance team will receive £85,000, a £5,000 increase on the previous £80,000 rate. Meanwhile, NQs based in the firm’s Bristol office will earn £60,000, marking a £4,000 boost.

Trainees are also benefiting from the firm’s latest round of salary reviews. In London, first-year trainees will now earn £48,000, up from £46,000, while second years will take home £52,000, up from £50,000.

RPC’s Bristol-based rookies will also see their pay bumped with first-year rates rising from £40,000 to £42,000, and second year pay moving from £42,000 to £44,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows RPC takes on around 14 trainees annually across its London and Bristol offices.

These uplifts come amid a wave of summer pay increases across the legal sector. Firms including Travers Smith, Mishcon de Reya, and Gowling WLG have all raised junior lawyer salaries in recent weeks.