RPC increases NQ lawyer salaries to £95k for London commercial and disputes teams, £85k for insurance

Rises for Bristol NQs and trainees too
City law firm RPC has confirmed a fresh round of pay rises for its junior lawyers, with uplifts across both its London and Bristol offices set to take effect from 1 September.
Newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in the firm’s London corporate & commercial and disputes teams will see their base salaries rise to £95,000, up from £90,000. NQs in the London insurance team will receive £85,000, a £5,000 increase on the previous £80,000 rate. Meanwhile, NQs based in the firm’s Bristol office will earn £60,000, marking a £4,000 boost.
Trainees are also benefiting from the firm’s latest round of salary reviews. In London, first-year trainees will now earn £48,000, up from £46,000, while second years will take home £52,000, up from £50,000.
RPC’s Bristol-based rookies will also see their pay bumped with first-year rates rising from £40,000 to £42,000, and second year pay moving from £42,000 to £44,000.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows RPC takes on around 14 trainees annually across its London and Bristol offices.
These uplifts come amid a wave of summer pay increases across the legal sector. Firms including Travers Smith, Mishcon de Reya, and Gowling WLG have all raised junior lawyer salaries in recent weeks.
Kirkland NQ
lol imagine being a qualified lawyer and earning only five figures.
Anon
Imagine doing interesting work and still be able to log off before midnight