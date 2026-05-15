Freshfields appoints new UK boss

Private capital lawyer Victoria Sigeti takes top role

Magic Circle law firm Freshfields has named Victoria Sigeti as its new UK managing partner, succeeding Mark Sansom who has led the firm’s London office since 2023.

Sigeti, who has been with Freshfields for 25 years and specialises in private capital work, will lead the UK business alongside her full client practice.

Sansom moves to a newly revived role of global client partner, taking responsibility for driving the firm’s client strategy across practice groups and sectors. He will continue his antitrust litigation work alongside the new role.

Senior partner Georgia Dawson — who made history as the first woman to lead a UK Magic Circle firm — said Sigeti’s “leadership experience and client focus” made her “exceptionally well placed” to drive the UK business forward. She also paid tribute to Sansom’s spell at the top, saying he had led the business through “a period of sustained growth”.

Sigeti said it was a “privilege” to take on the role, adding: “London remains central to our global success, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to continue delivering for our clients and investing in the next generation of talent.”

The appointments are effective immediately.