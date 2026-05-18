Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Robert Jenrick’s wife was lawyer for donor at centre of illicit funding row [Financial Times] (£)

Fake lawyers, scientists, chefs and punters: meet the ‘white monkeys’ paid to make Chinese businesses look global [The Guardian]

Reform seeks legal challenge over new councils [BBC News]

Angela Rayner’s tax lawyer told me something extraordinary [The Times] (£)

UK ministers accused of weakening legal protections for torture victims [The Guardian]

How a Troubles ruling could impact court’s definition of a woman [BBC News]

Hong Kong listings boom sparks legal hiring spree [Financial Times] (£)

Major His Honour Jonathan van der Werff, Coldstream officer who became a criminal judge – obituary [The Telegraph] (£)

“It’s a tough profession to get into so having a plan b is good advice. You need to decide when plan A seems no longer viable if it comes to that. To me it seems your annual progress is taking you in the right direction so I would be thinking about making more improvement to the cv over the next 12 months and to try again…” [Legal Cheek comments]

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