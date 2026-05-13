‘I’ve failed to secure pupillage four years in a row. Is it worth continuing?’

Aspiring barrister seeks guidance



In the latest submission to our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring barrister shares their dejection after completing a fourth application cycle without securing a pupillage offer.

“Hello Legal Cheek. Please keep me anonymous. I’ve just come out of my fourth pupillage application cycle and I am feeling very deflated. While I failed to receive an offer, I did (for the first time) make the reserve list at one set. I’ve made some progress over the years: no interviews the first year and couple in the second year. I made three second round interviews last year but again no offers. I feel after this latest cycle that I am running on empty and it would be good to hear from your readers about their own journeys and struggles! For context, I have first class non-law degree from a Russell Group uni and I am targeting civil sets.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.