Ashurst Perkins Coie merger goes live

The £2 billion giant is officially here



The major international tie-up Ashurst Perkins Coie is now live, after being announced late last November.

The combined firm, now known as Ashurst Perkins Coie, is home to over 3,000 lawyers across 52 offices, with major hubs in London, New York, Seattle and Sydney. The firm is estimated to have a combined revenue of over $2.7 billion (£2.05 billion).

News of the merger first emerged last November, with the partnership voting through the deal in April this year. Ahead of the tie-up, Ashurst had a bumper financial year, with its revenue and PEP rising by 11% and 15% respectively.

The firm will be led by co-CEOs Bill Malley, previous managing partner of Perkins Coie and Paul Jenkins, previously Ashurst’s global CEO.

Bill Malley, Global Co-CEO, said:

“With the launch of Ashurst Perkins Coie, we are focusing on the sectors driving global economic transformation — particularly technology, energy and infrastructure, and financial services, all of which will be central to our strategy. As AI brings these sectors closer together, we are uniquely positioned to help clients navigate this convergence so they can move forward with confidence.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that, pre-merger, Ashurst ran an extensive training programme with 38 spots in London, while Perkins Coie took on a more modest four trainees at its London office. The firm has yet to announce how the tie-up will affect trainee pay and intake.