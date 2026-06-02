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BCLP confirms it boosted NQ lawyer pay to £125k earlier this year

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By Legal Cheek on

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Rises for trainees too

Man receiving cash bonus
BCLP has confirmed that its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London are now earning £125,000, following a pay rise at the start of the year.

The firm revealed this week a £10,000 pay rise — nearly 9% — bringing salaries up from £115,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows the uplift brings BCLP’s first-year associates level with peers at Reed Smith, and £5,000 ahead of those at CMS and Simmons & Simmons.

London trainee salaries also rose at the start of the year, with first-years now earning £55,000 (up from £50,000) and second-years £58,000 (up from £55,000).

In Manchester, first-year trainees earn £33,000, rising to £37,000 in their second year, with NQ salaries on qualification sitting at £72,000.

The rises took effect in January 2026.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List
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Miss Marple
Miss Marple
36 minutes ago

Cheddar cheddar dolla bill yall

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